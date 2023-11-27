Data Analyst to Electromobility

Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2023-11-27


Join the Electromobility revolution!

Be at the forefront of zero-emission transport solutions. We're seeking a skilled Data Analyst to join our dynamic Virtual Product Development and Digital Services team at Electromobility, where we drive innovation for mainly Volvo trucks electric driveline but also for buses, construction equipment, and marine applications.

As a Data Analyst, you'll support Electromobility in product development and evolution, leveraging historical data and prediction models to communicate valuable insights. Your responsibilities also include ensuring data collection and quality, contributing to the establishment of a robust data infrastructure at Volvo.

Requirements:
You are a team player with a university degree in Engineering (Computer science, Electrical sciences, Physical sciences, Statistics) or equivalent
2+ years of data analytics experience using Python, PowerBi, and other analytics tools
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills
You are able to take lead on analytics tasks
Fluent in English - verbal and written

Meritorious:
Knowledge in data communication, telematics, and truck services.
Understanding of internal Volvo data flow.
Experience in working within the charging domain.
GDPR knowledge

Please apply via this here via this link!
Hiring Manager
Josefin Agnas
josefin.agnas@volvo.com

Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Volvo Business Services AB (org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Volvo Group

Jobbnummer
8290993

