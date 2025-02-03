Data Analyst to big bank in Stockholm!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for an opportunity to work at one of the leading banks in the Nordic region? We are looking for both junior and senior Data Analysts on behalf of our client-a role that offers excellent opportunities to enhance your skills and advance your career. If you have the technical expertise, a growth mindset, and a passion for continuous learning and self-improvement, along with the drive to take initiative and ownership of your performance-apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for both junior and senior Data Analysts to join our client's team within the business division. In this role, you will contribute to a project focused on resolution reporting, collaborating closely with the analytics team. You'll be part of a highly experienced group, providing a great opportunity for deep learning and professional growth.
Our client is creating an agile environment where they experiment and grow together. They value your ideas and unique background, encouraging collaboration and experimentation. Joining them means becoming part of a dynamic team where you'll have the opportunity to make a real impact on something greater.
You are offered
• To become part of a large international company at the forefront
• The opportunity to develop internally and increase your expertise
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Analyze large amounts of high-resolution data across several database systems used by various regulatory reporting frameworks
• Build new SQL scripts for process automation
• Present findings and share insights with colleagues, managers and other stakeholders.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in science, technology, engineering, maths, finance or similar
• Recently graduated or several years of experience in data analysis
• Fluent in English in both speech and writing as it is used in daily work
• For junior candidates, a solid understanding of SQL is required, while senior candidates should have at least 2-3 years of hands-on experience with SQL. Additionally, proficiency in Excel and a strong eagerness to learn data analytics tools are essential.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working within the finance field
• Experience working with large data (over a few million rows)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Communicative
• Analytical
• Fearless
Besides this we see that the right person for the job has:
Natural curiosity-someone who enjoys dissecting problems, analyzing details, questioning assumptions, and finding better solutions. You thrive on tackling challenges, staying persistent, and diving deep into complex issues. Moreover, you demonstrate strong judgment, think proactively, and prioritize tasks effectively. You have a keen ability to connect the dots-zooming in and out of details, stepping in and out of scenarios, and piecing together information like a detective when needed.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. For this position, you will be requested to do a logical test and a background check on your criminal records. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15110104". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9140049