Data Analyst (Data Visualization) - Consulting Assignment
2024-10-01
Are you passionate about data-driven insights and optimizing user experiences? Our client, a well-known fashion brand with headquarters in Stockholm, is looking for a talented Data Analyst to join their team. If you thrive in a dynamic environment and enjoy shaping website performance to deliver the best user experience, this role could be your perfect fit!
This is a consulting assignment, full-time, starting asap and until 30th June 2025. The role is based in their office with the possibility to work 1 day/week remote.
About the role:
As a Data Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of our client's website by diving deep into data and offering actionable insights. You'll work closely with designers, product managers, and other team members to continuously optimize user experience, ensuring higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities:
Website Performance Analysis: Analyze website traffic, user behavior, and performance metrics to identify areas for improvement.
User Experience Optimization: Study user journeys and interactions on the website to enhance the user experience and increase conversion rates.
A/B Testing: Design, implement, and evaluate A/B tests, continuously iterating to find the best solutions for website improvements.
Continuous Optimization: Learn from past experiments and apply insights to future tests, ensuring ongoing website performance enhancements.
Data Integrity: Proactively identify gaps in data and work to ensure the accuracy and reliability of your analysis.
Collaboration: Work closely with designers and product managers to prioritize areas for improvement and guide decisions around UX design.
Tools Mastery: Utilize web analytics tools such as Google Analytics, DEP, Optimizely, and Content Square to deliver detailed and insightful reports.
What You Bring:
A passion for data and improving user experiences
Expertise in web analytics tools (Google Analytics/GA4, DEP, Optimizely, Content Square)
Strong collaboration skills and a proactive approach to problem-solving
Experience with A/B testing and iterative optimization processes
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and contribute to a cross-functional product team
Fluent in English
If you are a data-driven individual with a love for fashion and website optimization, we want to hear from you! Apply now and be part of a brand that's shaping the future of fashion.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
