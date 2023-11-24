Data Analyst
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
At Volvo Cars, we are on an exciting journey towards a climate neutral future. We aim to lead in the automotive world by making bold digital visions come true and creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated.
The Commercial Digital unit is leading the way towards online sales and building the best relationship with our customers to provide the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences across multiple channels. We are committed to leveraging data and technology to optimize our omnichannel customer experience strategy. We are looking for a talented Data Analysts to join our Data & Personalization team and play a crucial role in creating a personalized customer journey.
In this role, you will be responsible for creating data-driven insights to transform our customer interactions, improve customer satisfaction, and drive business growth. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including product management, data engineering, marketing, customer service, to develop data-driven solutions that enhance the omnichannel customer experience and maximize business value.
What you'll do
* Using automated tools to extract data from primary and secondary sources.
* Validating, cleaning, removing corrupted data and fixing coding errors and related problems.
* Using reporting, visualizations and statistical tools to identify, analyze and interpret patterns and trends.
* Turn complex data into insights to support the cluster with diagnosis and predictions.
* Create and continuously measure KPIs to essential business functions.
* Identifying local, national and global trends that impact both the organization and the industry.
* Preparing reports for management stating trends, patterns and predictions using relevant data.
* Support the engineering & product teams with Data & Business requirements.
To be a good candidate for this role, we believe you have:
* Minimum two years of work experience in Data Analytics or similar.
* Experience with SQL and data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau or similar).
* Experience with data warehousing, aggregating unstructured data collected from multiple sources.
* Experience with Google Analytics, Snowflake, R and Python are considered a plus.
* Experience with ETL processes and DBT or equivalent tools is considered a plus.
* Good communication skills in English with the ability to effectively interact with stakeholders from all levels of the organization.
* You are proactive problem solver with innovative thinking with a great sense of teamwork.
* Experience working in an international environment.
* You have demonstrated a growth and learning mindset.
* You have the ability to set and meet deadlines.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such. as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
* An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing. Ersättning
