Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we need
As a Data Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in providing invaluable analytical insights to drive performance steering of Volvo Cars Financial & Mobility Services. Your expertise will be crucial in driving profitability, managing risk, and steering performance through the development of insightful models to interpret large and varied datasets. You have experience with:
* SQL, Python or R (Python preferred), Excel
* Data visualization with Python, R or Power Bi
* Report preparation with Power Point
Other skills that will be favorably looked upon include
* Deep familiarity with Snowflake, showcasing the ability to navigate and leverage its functionalities.
* Strong Power Bi skills.
Background & Experience
* Background in a quantitative field - finance, economics, econometrics mathematics, engineering etc
* Minimum of 3-5 years of post-qualification experience in a relevant field (excluding internship experience).
* Exhibit maturity in approach and a keen ability to collaborate within a diverse team environment.
* Self-starter with strong internal drive to succeed.
* High attention to detail, although strongly focused on driving insights and deriving actionable outcomes from analyses.
* Curiosity and desire to develop business domain knowledge in financial and mobility services.
Key Responsibilities:
* Develop and implement various financial, statistical and predictive models to identify insights aimed at enhancing portfolio value.
* Conduct statistical analysis on extensive datasets to extract meaningful trends and patterns.
* Undertaking rapid ad-hoc analyses to provide quick steering opportunities.
* Querying, joining and manipulating large datasets to generate data sets that can be used for analysis by Portfolio Management team members.
