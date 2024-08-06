Cybersecurity Architect
2024-08-06
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Our team, "Cybersecurity Infrastructure Capabilities" is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and improving our product cybersecurity management system (PCSMS) in a continues manner along with releasing cybersecurity infrastructure requirements (also called CS System Specification), supporting teams to do high level attack vector analysis and vehicle TARA analysis to facilitate releasing work products according to state of the arts such as ISO/SEA 21434 and UNECE 155.
We are also coordinating the CS work across whole organization at Group Truck Technology (GTT).
The Role:
Our mission is to develop and maintain our product cybersecurity management system 's instructions, guidelines; provide cybersecurity architect and concept and release needed Cybersecurity infrastructure requirements to ensure implementation of cybersecurity concept.
Along with this we are also main responsible to ensure Cybersecurity type approval for R155, coordinate the work with technical services and type approval authority.
We are therefore, looking for multiple Cybersecurity Architects who will act either as Vehicle CS Architect or as CS Solution Architect.
As CS Vehicle Architect you will act as a technical project manager with cybersecurity knowledge and drive the deployment of CS solutions in project. You will work with security zone concept, executing vehicle TARA by considering E/E architect and project topology. You will also drive the project from cybersecurity point of view, define CS project time plan, coordinate and drive the project with affected stakeholders and ensure deliveries according to the overall time plan in project.
As CS Solution Architect you will focus on technical aspects of security solutions like PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) and work with conceptual CS solutions and architectural topology, writing high level cybersecurity attribute requirements and provide guidelines for allocation of requirements on ECU level. This needs to be done by considering TARA analysis done at Vehicle level and align to risk determination.
In this work you will get opportunity to work with latest cybersecurity solutions according to state of the art and collaborate with experts within this domain. This position would be in "Cybersecurity Infrastructure Capabilities" within department (Cybersecurity and Functional safety) at GTT.
Proficient at leading all phases of projects, programs and initiatives of diverse scope and complexity. Works and collaborates with different ART (agile release Train) in either a lead or support role based on business need and introduce cybersecurity infrastructure requirements.
Who are you!
As a person, you have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
Required qualifications:
* BSc. or MSc. in Computer Science, Electronics or equivalent
* Documented experience in at least one of these areas: system safety concept design, architect design or cybersecurity concept design.
* Previous experience of working with type approval for R155
* Previous experience of working as CS engineer or CS architect with focus on embedded engineering.
* Documented experience of working with ISO/SAE 21434 and CSMS
* Knowledge within cybersecurity requirement system engineering
* Knowledge of TARA execution.
* Experience in agile methods
Curious and have some questions?
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you.
Don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Mahshad Mahally, Director Cybersecurity & Functional Safety. Email - mahshad.mahally@volvo.com
