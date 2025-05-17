Cyber security Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-05-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Cyber Security Engineer - Long-term Assignment
We are currently seeking a skilled and motivated Cyber Security Engineer for a long-term consultancy opportunity with one of our clients. This is a role that requires a high level of trust and will therefore involve a thorough security screening.
As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring the security of complex information systems within advanced ship projects. You will work closely with IT Architects and Systems Engineers to safeguard onboard information from unauthorized access, tampering, or destruction. The systems involved range from proprietary in-house solutions to integrated third-party technologies, all within a distributed and dynamic environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Identify, define, and verify information security requirements within technical systems.
Collaborate with IT architects and engineering teams throughout the product development lifecycle to ensure security is embedded from the ground up.
Evaluate and analyze technical security solutions to assess effectiveness and alignment with requirements.
Perform security assessments, including vulnerability analyses and risk evaluations.
Develop comprehensive security documentation, including policies, guidelines, and system descriptions.
Your Profile:
We are looking for a collaborative and communicative individual with the ability to translate security needs into practical, technical implementations. You enjoy working in a cross-functional environment where knowledge sharing and continuous improvement are part of the culture. You are solution-oriented and take pride in contributing to secure and robust systems.
Required Qualifications:
University degree or equivalent professional experience in IT, software engineering, or a related technical field.
Solid knowledge and hands-on experience within the field of information security.
Proficient in both Swedish and English, with strong verbal and written communication skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
Familiarity with information security frameworks, standards, and methodologies.
Previous experience working in product development environments, particularly with embedded or distributed systems.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
211 51 MALMÖ Kontakt
Yahyokhon Saidmakhmudov Yahyosaid299@gmail.com 0739077467 Jobbnummer
9345112