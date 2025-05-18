Cyber Security Engineer
2025-05-18
Cyber Security Engineer - Long-Term Assignment in Information Security
We are currently looking for a skilled and motivated Cyber Security Engineer to join a long-term assignment for one of our clients. This role involves a high level of responsibility and requires the candidate to pass a comprehensive security clearance process.
About the Role
As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring the security of information systems within advanced ship-related projects. You will work closely with IT Architects and systems engineering teams to safeguard onboard information from unauthorized access, tampering, or destruction. The systems involved are both developed in-house and sourced from third parties, integrated within a complex and distributed environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Identify, analyze, and verify information system security requirements
Support IT Architects and systems engineers throughout the product development lifecycle
Conduct technical reviews and assessments of proposed security solutions
Perform security analyses such as vulnerability assessments and risk evaluations
Develop and maintain documentation related to security, including policies, instructions, and technical descriptions
Your Profile
We're looking for someone with strong interpersonal and communication skills who thrives in cross-functional teams and enjoys collaborating with various stakeholders. You have the ability to translate security requirements and risk assessments into practical technical implementations. You'll be part of an open-minded and knowledge-sharing environment where collaboration and continuous improvement are key values.
Required Qualifications:
A university degree or equivalent experience in IT, engineering, software, or a related field
Proven knowledge and hands-on experience in information security
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English
Preferred Qualifications:
Familiarity with information security standards, frameworks, and best practices
Experience working with product development and security integration in complex systems
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
