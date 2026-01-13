CX Lead
Company Description
We are a leading engineering services company with a proven track record of high quality, customer focused project delivery for over 130 years. Our core divisions include Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Sprinkler and Fire Protection. Some of the other services we provide include Waste to Energy (BioEnergy), Specialist Lift, Off Site Fabrication, Technical Support Services, Maintenance, Asset Management, BIM (Building Information Modelling) and Geo-Surveying. We offer competitive salaries, financial support for further training, Continuous Professional Development (CPD) leading to chartered status, performance incentives and the ability to progress your career with a world class engineering contractor.
Job Description
As an Electrical Commissioning Lead, you will play a pivotal role in our project delivery. You will be responsible for commissioning of all Project Systems as part of the Cx team, take ownership for the appointed scope of Cx delivery of projects and assist in leading the commissioning ethos on projects. Our Quality Management System (ISO9001:2015 accredited) ensures that all facets of the Group operate to the highest standards every day in every location - Quality is a core value of what we do. You will work closely with the Commissioning Manager as well as a multidisciplinary team of engineers and industry experts to deliver cutting-edge projects while ensuring that all client specifications and all tagging deliverables are met.
Your responsibilities will include:
Review of documentation to ensure that the commissioning and startup requirements are accounted for.
Assist in the preparation and maintenance of the pre-commissioning and commissioning execution plans (including the schedule and the mobilization of personnel and equipment).
Preparation of the pre-commissioning and commissioning procedures with the Specialist Vendor and suppliers.
Review of the performance test procedures and of the operating manuals with the Vendor team.
Execution of pre-commissioning, commissioning, and start-up.
Assist in the preparation of the commissioning progress reports to project management team.
Coordination assistance of the Vendor representatives.
Supervision of the performance tests if required.
Assisting the Project Manager in contacts with Client representatives for the handover of the plant.
Management of Electrical Energisations and Testing teams.
Assist in preparation of final reports and certificates.
Attend meetings with management and subcontractors as required.
Travel required for Ireland and Mainland Europe site support where necessary.
This role will provide exposure to a wide range of expertise relating to pharmaceutical, life sciences, data centre, semi-conductor, renewables, construction and other sectors. The successful candidate will be supported in developing their knowledge and skills as their responsibilities grow and evolve.
Skills and Requirements
To excel in this role, you should possess the following skills and qualifications:
Degree Qualification in Electrical Engineering/Commissioning.
Electrical Trade background would be advantageous.
3+ years' experience in a similar role essential.
Knowledge of electrical systems and schematics essential.
Strong team player with excellent interpersonal skills, able to collaborate effectively with colleagues, clients, and external partners.
Excellent organisational and planning skills.
Proficiency in MS Office systems and Quality software.
Demonstrated appetite for continuous learning and personal development.
Benefits
We offer a competitive salary package commensurate with experience and qualifications. In addition, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive environment, collaborating with industry leaders and contributing to a sustainable future. Our company values work-life balance and encourages professional growth through training and development programs.
If you are ready to make a difference and be part of a growing industry, please submit your CV, along with a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you are interested in this role. Recognising the contributions and respecting our people is core to our culture and values. We are an equal opportunities employer, and we encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply for roles. Så ansöker du
