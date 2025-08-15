Customer Success Manager
2025-08-15
As a Customer Success Manager, you will help our customers to make Mentimeter become a core part of their daily work life, by driving adoption and usage of our Enterprise solution. You will partner closely with our Relationship Managers to help our customers become successful in using Mentimeter.
To be able to deliver an amazing customer experience, you will work closely with all parts of Mentimeter (Product, Marketing and Sales). You will serve as a key project manager to assigned accounts, to support effective onboarding, adoption and training to new and existing Enterprise customers when needed.
We use the theory of Predictable Revenue and reference Dropbox and Slack when we see the future of Mentimeter. Mentimeter is a service that is loved globally and our growth has been almost 100% organic.
We believe that a brilliant person with the right ambition can really leverage their time at Mentimeter. We are growing fast, and with us, so can you. Most importantly, we are looking for a candidate who is eager to develop Mentimeter to a world-leading position. You will be one of the leading individuals making this happen.
Responsibilities for the role:
Manage a book of Enterprise customers with full responsibility for driving successful adoption and usage
Help your Enterprise customers develop successful onboarding, roll-out and training strategies by working closely with C-level stakeholders and key influencers in various departments/teams/regions
Build relationships with your customers and act as a strategic advisor on how Mentimeter can help them reach their goals
Increase retention through being a client partner in maximizing the benefits of their investment in Mentimeter
Work on the adoption of the purchased licenses to increase the value for the customer
Set and develop the strategy for best-in-class scalable Customer Success
Create efficient usage and ensure customer engagement by leading webinars, workshops and training sessions
Utilize Mentimeter, client and other data to derive insights and use these to drive greater client engagement
Act as a bridge between sales, product and business development to proactively seek improvement of our Enterprise offering and be the voice of your customers
Monitor usage proactively and contact clients upon low usage in order to set a plan to improve their utilization
Responsibilities not included in the role:
Closing new contracts (Account Executives do that)
The commercial responsibility of current customers (Relationship Managers do that)
Day-to-day support (We have minimal support, and a support specialist is responsible for this)
Resources we have to support you:
World-class lead generation from the Marketing and Product teams
Marketing and Sales team to support in analysis and tactics
Sales Operation function
Professional CRM and data gathering services (Intercom, Mixpanel, Google Analytics, Salesforce)
Must haves for the role:
Experience of 1-3 years of leading international projects together with customers (as a consultant or in an internet-based global company)
Passion for building strong and long-lasting relationships
Experience from international work
Ability to drive many tasks and projects at the same time
Great interpersonal skills
Interest in data & statistics
You are required to have professional level English - we sell to 100+ countries today
Excellent communication skills
Nice to have:
Additional languages (other than Swedish and English)
Bachelor or masters degree (field not important)
Not required:
You don't have to know Swedish (we are an English-first organization, daily work is carried out in English and the Mentimeter team currently boasts over 20 different nationalities!)
Please note that this position is located onsite at our Stockholm HQ, with starting date being flexible yet ideally as soon as possible.
The recruitment process consists of:
Personality test and logical ability test
Introduction Interview
Business Case
Competence Interview
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14
