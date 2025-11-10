Customer Success Agent
Do you want to be part of a growth adventure at one of the fastest growing software start-ups in retail?
Are you crazy passionate about helping customers achieve their goals? Do you want to do an extra effort to make the best possible customer service? And are you excited to be part of a fast-growing start-up? Then be brave and read further.
Who is ELISA?
ELISA or Easy Lives Sales is a software company whose product, ELISA, helps both physical and online retailers achieve ambitious sales results on social media via live shopping. Our mission is to empower retailers to establish a personal relationship with their customers in a digital age. With the use of our software robot, ELISA, it is easy for retailers to sell on social media. Our customers sell via live streams on Facebook and Instagram.
Within one year we grew to 500+ customers over 6 countries. And we just landed a 5M Euro capital injection from our strategical investor. Now, to accelerate our growth on the Swedish market, we are looking for a Customer Success Agent to help achieve our ambitions on our Swedish market.
Who are you?
You are comfortable talking to and connect with any type of person. You have a natural kind of likeability and trustworthiness over you. You are eager and confident, and setbacks won't hold you back. You are open for feedback and are always looking for ways to learn and improve yourself. You love to meet new people and going the extra mile to make (potential) customers happy.
Your competencies
Great communicative skills, organized, a self-starter.
About the job
We are looking for trustworthy and skilled Customer Success Agents for our market in Sweden and some who are ready to play a key role in our growth journey. You will become a central part of the customer service team. Most of the contact with customers will take place digitally via Phone, Email, Live Chat and other platforms. You will be supporting, problem-solving and make demonstrations for existing and new customers.
Responsibilities
• Customer service through phone and other digital systems
• Teaching new customers how to use our software platform
• Developing yourself
Must-haves for the job
• You have affinity with customer service, retail or social media
• You are motivated to be part of a start-up
• You have a commercial mindset and are excited about sales opportunities
• You are a quick learner and are comfortable using IT-systems
• You are fluent in English and native in Swedish
Nice to have for the job
• Being fluent in Norwegian as well
• Being a Facebook and Instagram wizard
• Experience from working in a SaaS (Software as a Service) or E-commerce company
You'll be working on...
The next big thing in retail! According to McKinsey & Company, live shopping is a rapidly growing sales channel, growing across the globe and has now taken off in Europe as well. You have the chance to empower retailers to have meaningful personal interactions with their customers online equaling the playing field where both large and small companies stand a chance again.
You'll love working here
At ELISA, we believe in an equal, open and flat organization structure. Do you have a great idea? Please share! You don't agree with the CEO's decision? Tell him! Here your opinion counts and your voice will be heard.
We are on an adventure together where you have the opportunity to grow your career along with the growth of our company. An ambitious and skilled individual will have the chance to increase both impact and responsibilities along the way.
Location
You will be able to work remotely or from our office in Aarhus, Denmark. We hope you have the opportunity to be present at our office in Aarhus a few times a year.
How to grab our attention
We would like to receive:
• Your motivational letter (very important)
• Your CV - and if you find a way to make your CV stand out, you might get us excited. At ELISA, we highly value personality and motivation!
