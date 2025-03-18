Customer Project Manager for Giraffe 1X at Saab
2025-03-18
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
The work is of an event driven nature where both initiative and the ability to evaluate situations and options are needed, sometimes in a time critical manner. As Customer Project Manager you will take full responsibility for all project management aspects including:
* Project definition and bid preparations
* Active sales team member, including team interaction with customers and partners as well as Marketing Area and Saab management
* Project management during the execution phase of contracts
* Interface towards our customers during execution and responsible for fulfillment of contract including negotiations
* Ensure short and long term profitability of the projects and secure that the goals are fulfilled
* Challenge the organization to continuously improve in order to contribute to increased efficiency in our operations
* Inform and establish commitment for the project in the organization in order to meet the customers' expectations and to ensure commercial success of your projects
Within Surface Sensor Solutions the Project Management offices are responsible for executing all won contracts and base projects with the main task to secure good profitability, cash flow, delivery precision, quality and customer satisfaction over time. The project management offices are working closely with Marketing & Sales to win our business and with Engineering and Sourcing & Production to deliver our contracts.
Your profile
You have a technical background and leadership experience with focus on business and customer understanding. Highly qualifying is if you have a financial understanding and experience from project management and contract negotiations. You are comfortable working both independently within your field of competence as well as with other interfaces in order to secure quality, to meet directives and deadlines. You are a team player, willing to walk the extra mile for your team and its objectives. You are not afraid of helping out operationally in the project if needed for the project to succeed.
We believe you do have enthusiasm, perseverance and an interest for understanding the circumstances and conditions relevant for each customer solution and business case. You have excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English. The majority of our subcontractors and customers are situated abroad, which means that international travels are a natural part of our job. You are prepared to learn new things and you easily find yourself in different environments and cultures.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
