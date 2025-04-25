Controller to Group Sustainability
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
WHAT YOU'LL DO
At H&M Group, sustainability is in the core of everything we do. Do you want to play a key role in helping the H&M group to form its data-driven sustainability strategy? We are now looking for a Controller with a genuine interest in sustainability and how it connects to our business.
At H&M Group, we believe in making great design available to everyone. It's essential in everything we do. Our family of brands offer customers around the world a wealth of fashion, beauty, accessories and homeware. Sustainability is always at the core of our business, and we want to show that there is no compromise between
exceptional design, affordable price and sustainable solutions.
We do so by:
Decoupling our growth by reducing our dependence on critical & finite resources,
such as materials, water and energy sources, to build a resilient business.
Taking our responsibility by advancing human rights and addressing our impacts
across topics throughout the value chain, to secure that we are part of the solution.
Driving change within our industry by inspiring collective action and unleashing the full potential of innovation and people, to ensure a thriving and sustainable fashion industry.
Your main responsibility will be to, in close collaboration with the rest of the team, work towards "Accessible and validated sustainability data for all across the group to secure data-driven decision making".
Key Responsibilities
Together with your team analyse legal requirements and stakeholder expectations.
Co-create plans together with stakeholders across the Group.
Co-develop processes to secure group reporting and internal sustainability steering.
Co-develop key results and supporting KPIs.
Co-develop system support to visualize and integrate sustainability data.
Work with budgeting and financial follow up.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with:
A genuine interest in sustainability and the connection to business.
At least 3-5 years of experience as a Business Controller, Data Analyst or similar.
A degree in Business Administration, Engineering, Sustainability or similar.
Strong Power Bi skills are a merit, advanced excel skills are a must.
Experience from working with CSRD and sustainability reporting and governance is a merit.
Experience from informal leadership in a global environment is a merit.
Interest to work independently and taking own initiatives.
JOIN US
This is a fulltime permanent position based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden and will report to the Steering & Controlling Manager.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible but latest by 9th May. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound
In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
9304184