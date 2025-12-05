Contract Manager
2025-12-05
We are looking for a Contract Manager for a company in Råsunda (Solna). Start is January 7th, 6 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Råsunda.
About the Role
As a Contract Manager, you will play a key role in ensuring that our agreements deliver maximum value while complying with business objectives and regulatory requirements. You will manage the contract lifecycle-be involved in enter the agreements, implementation to performance monitoring and vendor relationship management.
Profile & Requirements
Experience: Minimum 5 years in contract management or a similar role.
Education: Academic degree in Law, Engineering, or other relevant field.
Languages: Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and verbal.
Skills & Competencies
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Customer-focused with a service-oriented mindset.
Ability to take initiative and drive activities independently.
Team player with a proactive, "can-do" attitude.
Negotiation capabilities.
Technical Knowledge
Proficient in Contract Management processes.
Good understanding of Swedish and English contract conditions, including implementation and follow-up of complex agreements.
Preferred IT skills: Coupa, MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).
Additional Merits
Experience within telecom, technology, or similar industries.
Demonstrated flexibility, speed, and commitment in responding to business challenges.
Key Responsibilities
Serve as Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for contract management, including post-contract activities.
Ensure compliance with N4M, Telenor Group, and local policies.
Facilitate tactical and operational meetings internally and with vendors.
Implement contracts and monitor SLA compliance, penalties, and performance metrics.
Analyze, report, and escalate deviations from SLAs; recommend corrective actions.
Distribute KPI reports to stakeholders and maintain performance tracking against business cases.
Manage vendor assessment processes, including quality reviews and audits.
Collaborate with support functions such as Legal, Procurement, Security, and Compliance.
Act as a stakeholder towards sourcing in new procurements or negotiations.
This is a full-time consultant position in Råsunda (Solna) through Incluso. Start is January 7th, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Råsunda. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact "NAME" recruiter at Incluso.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Marianne Nilsson marianne@incluso.se +46 70 417 44 19
9631984