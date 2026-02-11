Continuous improvement (CI) Process Engineer
Mondelez Sverige Production AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Upplands Väsby
2026-02-11
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mondelez Sverige Production AB i Upplands Väsby
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It With Pride.
The Continuous Improvement Engineer will play an important role in the department, maintaining systems and performing tasks and activities that support our continuous improvement (CI) processes and culture. You own loss intelligence, contribute with loss eradication, promote IL6S progress and coach the team developing CI/IL6S capabilities at all levels.
How you will contribute
You will:
• Own loss management for your line, supporting operations and driving CI activities on daily bases.
• Provide training on CI and IL6S tools and techniques. You will also help your department follow our established daily management system (DMS).
• Facilitate root-cause analysis and problem-solving activities, to address identified losses and departmental KPI scorecard gaps, levering on IL6s tools.
• Establish new work standards to sustain improvement.
• Continuous coaching on IL6S, CI tools and new work standards resulting from CI activities.
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career and the following experience and knowledge:
• Relevant education, or some equivalent work experience.
• Experience working with food production or in a similar industry would be an advantage
• CI and high-performance work systems experience
• Strong facilitation and communication skills to support team discussions on CI activities
• Application of lean and/or TPM tools in a factory or operations environment
• Ability to manipulate and validate data in manual and automated systems
• Proficient user of Excel and other data analytics tools
• Organized and disciplined to support and educate on the DMS and Il6S work processes
• Logical and structured thinking to extract insights from data
• Team player
• Fluent in Swedish and English language
Work schedule: 100% Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mondelez Sverige Production AB
(org.nr 556769-8922), https://www.mondelezinternational.com
Plant & Business Office - Upplands Vaesby, Sweden (visa karta
)
194 86 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Arbetsplats
Mdlz Sverige Service AB Jobbnummer
9735757