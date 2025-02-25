Content Manager to Brand Development
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Täby
, Värmdö
eller i hela Sverige
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Content Manager in our Digital Curation Marketing team, you are responsible for both editorial and technical activities, handling content in our digital touchpoints. You will contribute to the overall collaboration and communication with several stakeholders during the process to ensure the best possible end results.
Ensure that the right content appears at the right time in the right places, including daily work in the CMS (Content Management System) with responsibility to publish content on all platforms (hm.com, e-mail, push notifications, etc.).
Quality-check and optimize incoming content.
Ensure that guidelines are followed as soon as the Art Director/Art worker has made a handover of the project.
Crop and adjust images according to guidelines.
Review material to find errors and unclear information.
Own the technical specifications regarding the CMS.
Work closely with tech resources within the organization to ensure the right systems and developments are in place.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work closely with various stakeholders, including Art Directors, Art Workers, and tech resources within the organization to ensure the best possible end results.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
5+ years of experience in content creation and brand marketing, ideally within the fashion or lifestyle industry.
Strong understanding of multi-channel content strategy and execution, including digital, social media, and eCommerce platforms.
A positive service-minded mindset and great administration skills together with a keen eye for detail.
Ability to handle several different stakeholders, ensuring successful collaboration through all touchpoints.
Previous experience working with various digital marketing channels will be advantageous.
Excellent administration and communication skills.
Skilled in managing multiple projects and deliverables simultaneously.
Experience with content performance analytics tools to assess effectiveness and inform content optimization.
And people who are...
Strong team players, flexible, straightforward, and open-minded.
Able to bring new creative and/or technical ideas and have exceptional fashion expertise.
Thriving in a high-paced environment and able to quickly change direction and take fast decisions and actions even if information is missing.
Strategic and visionary with a mindset to contribute to setting, driving, and developing strategies.
Strong in presentation and communication skills, able to engage others and adapt communication based on audience and situation.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a fulltime permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 7th March 2025.Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 64 (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Jobbnummer
9186475