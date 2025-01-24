Commercial Process Lead
2025-01-24
Atos
About the Job
We are looking for someone who can bring knowledge and experience to optimize the commercial value of our CRM platform. As the Commercial Process Manager at Atos, you will play a crucial role in strengthening our commercial process development and implementation across various markets and channels. Your efforts will enhance our efficiency in acquiring, distributing, and retaining customers, ultimately improving our service offerings for patients and healthcare professionals.
In this role, you will prioritize the development roadmap based on business needs, always aiming to drive innovation and efficiency. You will be responsible for overseeing end-to-end processes, participating in projects as the Commercial Process Lead, and collaborating with key stakeholders to ensure successful implementation and communication of key messages.
In this role you will report into Atos Medical's Head of CRM, Linda Kuhl. 10-20 days of travel each year.
Key Responsibilities
Drive Process Optimization and Implementation Agenda: Lead the agenda for optimizing and implementing processes.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Work with key stakeholders during process implementation and communicate key messages to ensure business impact.
Process Ambassador: Promote the processes within the business.
Local Business Support: Advise local businesses on adapting their processes to benefit from the global solution.
Performance Monitoring: Track performance and efficiency levels and facilitate follow-up dialogues with markets.
About You
At Atos Medical, we value potential and the unique strengths you bring. For this role, we're seeking someone who thrives on solving complex problems, thinks strategically, communicates with impact, and builds strong relationships.
You're a confident decision-maker, a natural leader, and an organized planner who keeps the big picture in focus.
We believe in hiring for potential and training for skills. Since this is a key role that will bring a lot of expert knowledge into our organization, we do believe that you need to check most of these boxes:
5+ years of experience in commercial role, could be as an analyst, process owner or similar.
At least 5 years of experience working with CRM, preferably Salesforce
Bring international experience and matrix organisations
Fluent in English, both oral and written
Experience from the medical device is meritorious
We believe that the key is to have a balance between commercial understanding and a data driven approach, and to be able to translate this into processes that make sense for the people using the CRM such as sales, customer support, marketing and more.
If you have questions regarding the job please reach out to hiring manager Linda Kuhl @ linda.kuhl@atosmedical.com
Why join Atos Medical?
At Atos Medical, every role contributes to improving patients' lives. You'll join a global leader in neck stoma care, where innovation, collaboration, and purpose drive everything we do. We offer a supportive and inspiring work environment with opportunities to grow.
What we offer:
Collective agreement including pension, insurance, and parental leave benefits
Flextime for work-life balance
Wellness benefits including Epassi lunchbenefit and a generous wellness grant
Breakfast at the office
A collaborative and innovative workplace where your contributions matter
We are looking forward to welcoming a new colleague to our team!
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16
Atos Medical AB
Atos Kontakt
