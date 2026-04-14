Chief of Staff
Digital Interpretations Scandinavia AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digital Interpretations Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
, Hylte
, Växjö
, Värnamo
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Chief of Staff - For People Who Want Their Work to Actually Matter
Are you tired of creating PowerPoint decks that no one reads? Ready for work that changes lives instead of just moving the needle on vanity metrics?
We're looking for a Chief of Staff who wants to wake up knowing their work breaks down language barriers and connects people across cultures every single day. No, really - every day we help thousands of people communicate when it matters most.
As Chief of Staff you will serve as the CEO's strategic right hand - combining operational mastery, analytical excellence, and impeccable judgment to drive execution across the entire organization. This role demands an individual who thrives in complexity, makes high-stakes decisions with confidence, and delivers flawless results in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.
Responsibilities
Drive meaningful impact - directly influencing lives worldwide, from helping refugees access healthcare to guiding families through legal systems to enabling businesses to expand internationally.
Act as the CEO's strategic brain - with direct access to top-level decision-making and responsibility for shaping and executing critical initiatives.
Lead across all business functions - including product, operations, sales, strategy, and crisis management, ensuring seamless coordination and execution.
Operate at consulting speed with purpose - delivering rapid results in an environment that blends high performance with a meaningful social mission.
Manage operational excellence - independently handling complex challenges, anticipating problems, and creating scalable solutions that improve efficiency across departments.
Deliver analytical mastery - building and interpreting advanced Excel models, spotting patterns others miss, and generating insights that drive executive decisions.
Represent the CEO with authority - making sound decisions under pressure, commanding respect across all levels, and acting as a trusted proxy in high-stakes scenarios.
Communicate strategically - building instant rapport with diverse stakeholders, clearly articulating complex ideas, and navigating sensitive conversations with confidence.
Adapt and excel in ambiguity - mastering new domains quickly, thriving in unpredictable situations, and continuously improving processes to keep the organization ahead.
Embrace intensity when required - working evenings or weekends when the situation demands, tackling everything from urgent operational fires ("the accountant just quit") to long-term strategic planning ("build our expansion strategy for Europe").
Think and decide like the CEO - developing a deep understanding of every part of the business to ensure decisions align with the organization's vision and priorities.
Requirements
Education: Engineering degree OR business background with deep product knowledge, operational ability, or management consulting experience.
Experience: 2-4 years in consulting, startups, or similarly fast-paced, high-expectation environments.
Skills:
Analytical problem-solving that goes beyond the obvious.
Excel wizardry (yes, you'll be living in spreadsheets).
Strategic thinking combined with flawless operational execution.
Motivation: Social impact isn't a buzzword for you - it's a genuine driver.
Interests: Operational excellence, company growth, and product innovation
Preferred Background:
Experience as a startup founder or in mid-to-senior consulting roles.
Exposure to product management or business development.
Proven performance in high-pressure, fast-changing environments.
Demonstrated history of owning and delivering strategic projects end-to-end.
Multilingual capabilities (international business exposure a plus). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: virpal@digitaltolk.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digital Interpretations Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 559032-5394)
Varpholmsgränd 43 (visa karta
)
127 46 SKÄRHOLMEN Arbetsplats
Digital Interpretations Scandinavia Jobbnummer
9853719