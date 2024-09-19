Chassis Engineer
Company Description
AFRY offers services in technology, design, digitization and consulting. We are dedicated experts in industry, energy and infrastructure, who create value for future generations. AFRY has a global reach with deep roots in the Nordics. Together, we accelerate the transition to a more sustainable society.
Job Description
Are you a dedicated mechanical engineer and experienced in Chassis development? Do you thrive in collaborative environments and enjoy tackling challenges? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you!
We are looking to expand our dynamic team with a mechanical engineer specializing in Chassis components and technologies. In this role, you will work closely with both internal teams and external partners. Your expertise lies in mechanical applications towards Chassis development in areas such as wheel suspension (incl structure), brakes systems, steering systems, wheels and tires.
As a Chassis Engineer at AFRY, you will oversee the design, prototyping, and testing of vehicle systems and components. Your responsibilities will include coordinating product development activities, reviewing and releasing technical documentation and models, and developing validation plans.
Qualifications
Bachelors degree in mechanical or mechatronics engineering, or equivalent experience.
Skills in CREO or CATIA.
At least 3 years of proven experience from mechanical design within the Chassis areas.
Experience from working in cross-functional teams and in close contact with external suppliers.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
Experience from working in PLM systems.
If you are enthusiastic about vehicle development and Chassis and eager to make a difference, we would love to hear from you. Apply now to join AFRY and be a part of our exciting journey.
Additional Information
Questions about the role? Please contact our section manager!
Johanna Svensson - johanna.svensson@afry.com
Additional information
Why should you work with me? - Hiring Manager Johanna Svensson
My experience spans both product development projects and teaching. This unique combination of skills makes me a responsive leader, adept at quickly addressing both major and minor crises. I strive to create an enjoyable work environment and take pride in seeing my employees grow and achieve their goals.
AFRY also offers you
You will work in interesting areas and environments with varying tasks. Your development is central and we will try to find the assignment that suits you and your development. You will belong to a successful global company and work together with inspiring and committed employees. We see each employee as an important piece of the puzzle in our joint success and work actively to create a developing and pleasant work environment through personal leadership. Above all, we have fun together!
Do you want to get to know more about the people at AFRY and our benefits? Read more on the link: https://afry.com/en/join-us/get-know-us
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
