CEO of Agri-tech startup
2023-07-02
Animals AI is seeking a dynamic and experienced Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead our company. The CEO will work closely with the Board of Directors, serving as managing director of corporate operations and as the main link between the different divisions within the company. The ideal candidate for this position has previous corporate management experience and a proven track record for effective team management and results-driven leadership.
• *Responsibilities:**
• Setting strategy and direction for the company, and the ability to ensure this vision is communicated and understood by all.
• Making major corporate decisions in conjunction with the board of directors. - Building and leading the senior executive team.
• Developing and implementing operational policies and a strategic plan. - Acting as the primary spokesperson for the company.
• Building partnerships and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders.
• Overseeing the company's fiscal activity, including budgeting, reporting, and auditing. - Driving the company's financial performance and growth.
• Ensuring all legal and regulatory documents are filed and monitor compliance with laws and regulations.
• *Skills and Qualifications:**
• Proven experience as a Chief Executive Officer or in a similar leadership role.
• Experience in developing and implementing strategic and business plans.
• Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.
• Strong understanding of corporate finance and performance management principles.
• Familiarity with diverse business functions such as marketing, PR, finance, etc.
• In-depth knowledge of corporate governance and general management best practices.
• An entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational and leadership skills.
• Analytical abilities and problem-solving skills.
• MSc/MA in business administration or relevant field.
• *About Animals AI:**
Animals AI is a pioneering startup based in Sweden, leading the integration of computer-vision-based AI into the livestock farming industry. Our vision is to accelerate the next generation of sustainable livestock farming that is more efficient, transparent, higher in animal well-being, and environmentally friendly. Så ansöker du
