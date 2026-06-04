Insight Analyst
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
What You'll Do
In this role, you will transform data into clear insights that help the organisation understand how well our processes, strategies and solutions are working. You will build and maintain analytical systems, identify inefficiencies, highlight opportunities, and measure the real impact of our programs and products. You will proactively create and refine the data, dashboards and signals we need to guide prioritization, steer change and ensure we are solving the right problems. Your work will support a more effective, insight‐driven candidate‐to‐colleague experience and enable the business to make confident, evidence‐based decisions.
Key Responsibilties
Collect, structure and analyze data to identify trends, risks, inefficiencies and opportunities.
Build analytical systems and measurement frameworks that reveal where processes slow down, where resources are underutilized, and where strategic attention is needed.
Deliver insights that inform transformation initiatives, governance frameworks and service improvements, ensuring decisions are based on evidence and focused on the right problem areas.
Develop dashboards, reports and visualizations that support leadership and operational teams in understanding funnel performance, time to hire, conversion rates, sourcing performance, cost per hire, diversity metrics and employer branding KPIs.
Track KPIs and performance metrics to measure the effectiveness of programs, products and solutions, and provide early indicators that support timely course corrections.
Drive continuous improvement in data quality, reporting methods and analytical tools, while contributing ideas on how behavioural insights or measurable behaviours can support more effective change when relevant.
Who You Are
We are looking for someone with:
A bachelor's degree (or equivalent experience) in Analytics, HR, Marketing, Business, Statistics, Data Science, or related field.
Advanced skills in dashboarding and data visualisation (PowerBI, Tableau, Qlik, or similar).
Ability to translate complex data into clear, actionable insights for non-technical stakeholders.
Experience in predictive analytics, workforce planning, or talent market analysis is a strong advantage.
Curiosity about behavioural science, behavioural drivers, or measurable behaviour change methods (optional, nice to have).
And people with...
Strong communication and storytelling abilities, enabling you to turn data into narratives that influence decisions.
Comfort working in environments with evolving tools, processes, and ways of working, with a desire to build and improve systems rather than simply operate them.
Experience building or improving measurement frameworks, KPI structures, or analytical models that support operational decision making.
Excellent communication and storytelling capabilities.
A business‐minded approach to prioritization, with the ability to connect data insights to real business problems, value creation, and process efficiency.
Detail-oriented and proactive, with a passion for improving recruitment strategies through insights.
Certifications in analytics tools (PowerBI, Tableau, SQL, Python, R) are a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
9948141