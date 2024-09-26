Cathode Material Quality Engineer - Cell Focus
2024-09-26
Some of the things you'll do
We are seeking aMaterial Quality Engineer to join us in scaling up and industrializing our Sodium-ion cathode manufacturing facility-the first of its kind in Europe!
As the cornerstone of Altris's business, cathode production demands the highest quality standards for successful scale-up and industrialization. By joining our team, you will play a pivotal role in establishing Altris as the leading developer of Sodium-Ion cathode technology, contributing directly to the shift towards truly sustainable battery chemistry.
As a Material Quality Engineer within our Cathode Quality Development and Control team, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and performance of materials produced for our batteries. Your key duties will include rigorous testing of battery materials and components, as well as data analysis to confirm compliance with our strict quality standards. This role focuses on evaluating the performance of Altris's cathode materials within battery cells, primarily through small-scale coin cell testing, with additional testing on larger cells.
In this critical role, you will bridge the gap between material-level analysis and electrochemical cell performance, providing essential feedback to our material development team. To fulfill these responsibilities, your time will be divided between our two Uppsala locations: 70% at Rapsgatan (home to our cell production facility) and 30% at Kungsgatan (where our cathode production and development teams are based).
We are looking for a detail-oriented professional with a strong background in battery technology, materials science, or a related field.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Collaborate with the Cathode Quality Team to ensure all production batches of Altris Cathode Material, including R&D samples, are tested in accordance with our Quality Control protocols and meet baseline quality standards.
Generate reports for successful batches and perform root cause analysis with detailed reporting for defective batches.
Conduct various battery cell-level tests to assess cathode material performance, including slurry evaluations, off-gassing trials, and the production of multiple coin cells (with occasional testing of larger cells).
Perform routine electrochemical characterization to evaluate material performance and ensure alignment with performance criteria.
Continuously improve quality inspection methods for assessing cathode performance at the cell level by introducing innovative electrochemical evaluation techniques.
Provide timely feedback from cell-level analyses to the cathode team. Offer training and share insights with the broader cathode team to improve the overall understanding of cell-level inspection techniques.
Lead root-cause analysis of development issues impacting cell quality using structured problem-solving methods.
Develop comprehensive reports and present findings to key stakeholders, including senior management, the production team, and external customers.
Communicate effectively with cross-functional technical teams, ensuring seamless information flow for informed decision-making.
Collaborate with production and process engineers to maintain and optimize product performance, ensuring the highest quality standards are consistently met.
Establish systematic risk assessments and apply methodologies such as 8D and 5 Whys for addressing nonconformities and improving processes.
Support the standardization of tools and methods to foster the adoption of best practices across teams.
What Were looking for
We are looking for candidates with proven experience in battery cell assembly, ranging from coin cell level to larger scales, as well as demonstrated expertise in the electro-chemical testing of battery cells. A minimum of a Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, or a related field is required for this role. At Altris, we highly value individuals who are passionate about learning and eager to develop their skill set. If you're driven by innovation and committed to growth, you'll find a fulfilling environment with us.
Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering or related field.
Good written and verbal communication skills (English).
Ability to identify and solve problems.
Strong understanding of battery cell manufacturing processes, materials, and assembly techniques.
Experience with battery cell prototype manufacturing in a production or lab environment.
Ability to handle and successfully complete multiple assignments simultaneously.
Ability to identify priorities of work and delegate work to the broader team.
Ability to work in a fast moving and changing environment (start-up environment).
What you will get
We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. If you like changes and want to set new processes and ways of working - this is the place for you!
