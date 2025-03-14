Category Manager
2025-03-14
We are looking for a category manager to manage the capital expenditures (Capex) and a set of direct material mechanical categories. You as a category manager, will be part of European Supply Chain organization and will be responsible for developing and driving the category strategies for the assigned categories, ensuring our units receive the specified material at the best price, on-time and in the right quality by utilizing supply base management, negotiations, and contract management. You are also responsible for supplier risk management and therefore accountable for implementing a multiple sourcing strategy.
How you'll make an impact
Devise long-term strategies for Capex and direct material mechanical categories.
Create, manage and run end-to-end projects related to Capex strategic purchasing
Develop strategic purchasing plans and supplier consolidation projects
Bundling of price negotiations, managing and monitoring savings across all units
Lead internal cross-functional efforts to identify and quickly implement cost-reduction activities
Foster trust relationships with vendors to achieve better pricing and quality of services
Meet with key suppliers for exchanges over performance, planning, pricing, and future activities
Cooperate with a team of Buyers who are located in operational units across Europe
Liaise with other functions to determine activities of a product category
Leveraging the Continuous Improvement Process (CIPS) for assigned categories
Fulfill the guidelines of SOX, OHS, EHS and compliance
Living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
Several years of working experiences in manufacturing industries, in category management roles and/or strategic sourcing, primarily handling Capex and/or MRO and direct materials
Hold a diploma or a university degree, preferably in engineering or supply chain
Analytic Leader, Good Communicator and Hands on minded.
Understanding of data analysis and forecasting methods
Ability to motivate the team members in a complex matrix environment.
Experienced in intercultural multi-business environment.
Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel), plus a strong knowledge of SAP would be beneficial
Excellent command of English at negotiating level (both written and spoken), preferably complemented by other language skills.
Able to travel approx. 20% - 30%.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Omar Ceola, omar.ceola@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 38 25 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43 ; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
