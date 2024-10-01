Category Manager - Cupboard
2024-10-01
Matsmart is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.
Working at Matsmart, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
Are you a skilled negotiator who loves making a good deal? Do you have a passion for networking and building external relationships? Do you want to be an instrumental part of building Matsmart's cupboard assortment through strategic category management?
In this role you will be a key player in the pumping heart of our business: everything we do starts with purchasing and our suppliers. You will be part of our Nordic Purchasing team of 10 colleagues and report to our Head of Purchasing. The team works in an agile and constantly changing environment where you have full responsibility for your suppliers, taking quick and bold decisions, yet with a fact-based approach. We are looking for an excellent individual who will be responsible for the assortment and suppliers for the Cupboard category.
What you'll do as Category Manager
In close collaboration with our sales team, set the campaign plan for your category and ensure that we deliver exciting new assortment on our site every week
Extensive sourcing of new suppliers, including onboarding and risk management
Take ownership of existing suppliers within your category, develop partnerships and ensure continuity of supply
Continuously analyze the performance of your category and ensure a good assortment mix meeting the goals set for the category
Optimize your purchase decisions to meet KPIs in terms of spend, margins, stock turnover and payment terms
To be successful in this role, we believe you need
A Bachelor's degree, or equivalent
At least five years experience in Sales or Purchasing
Category management or Account management experience
Experience from consumer goods, preferably food
Fluency in Swedish, comfortable working in English
We also believe you have
A sales driven approach, are able to pitch and close deals at high speed
Excellent negotiation and communication skills
Strong numerical and analytical ability
Significant experience from working with external partners and building long term relationships
Ability to cope with a high workload in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment
High drive, a self starter who works independently and can take quick decisions
The Motatos way We're not only a different kind of food store, with a burning passion for saving already-produced stuff. Above all else, we're a company filled with unlike-minded people who constantly turn our food-saving dreams into reality and are the creators of a remarkable company culture (humble hint: ours).The Matsmart-Motatos way is all about being human, caring for each other, disrupting to challenge the status quo, and taking action to make things happen because, at the end of the day, food doesn't save itself.
