Cargo Reservation

We are currently seeking a Reservation professional to join our esteemed Cargo team in Stockholm. This pivotal role is designed to drive the expansion of our sales initiatives across Sweden and Finland regions. The successful candidate will occupy a dynamic and demanding leadership role, offering ample opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Qualifications:
o Bachelor's degree from a recognized university in a relevant field or extensive experience in air cargo sales or business-to-business (B2B) environment, demonstrating a thorough understanding of job-related responsibilities.
o Proficiency in both English(C1-C2) and Swedish languages(L1), enabling effective communication.
o Familiarity with IATA/TACT Regulations, ensuring compliance with industry standards and protocols.
o Eligible to receive appropriate security clearances after satisfactory completion of a criminal and financial background check.
Job definition:
o Handle booking inquires and provide schedule trucking information by KE system, phone and emails on daily basis
o Manage related Cargo booking and management system
o Maintain accurate booking information and maintain constant communication with the agents
o Process AWB to determine shipping charges and prepare freight bills, manage DG regulation compliance
o Manage rates, percentages and appliable rate category
o Trace irregularity cases such as delay, damages, missing and cancelations
The abovementioned position is fulltime, during weekdays.
To Apply:
o Send CV and motivation letter in English to: kelundroth@koreanair.com
o Write title in the following format: [Job application] Reservation - (surname)
o If you have any questions about the role, please feel free to contact us, at kelundroth@koreanair.com
