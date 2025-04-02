Camo Engineer
2025-04-02
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
Our Continued Airworthiness office is recruiting additional engineers/technicians for a position as CAMO Engineer for our aircrafts. In the role, you will work with some of the following aircrafts: Global 6000, Global Eye, Saab 340 & 2000. The location for this position will be at Saab Linköping, to be defined in a dialogue with the applicants.
The main tasks in the role are:
* Control of aircraft utilization (hours, cycles and calendar).
* Ensure Maintenance Program compliance in respect to utilization.
* Prepare and issue orders to the maintenance organization.
* Coordinate maintenance planning in cooperation with the maintenance organization.
* Control defects rectification in coordination with the maintenance organization.
* Control deferred maintenance including MEL time limitations.
* Monitor AD, SB, STC and TO compliance.
* Manage technical records control.
* Report defects, inaccuracies and deviations within the management system.
Your profile
You are an aircraft technician, or engineer, with experience in aircraft maintenance. You enjoy challenges and want to develop in a stimulating and exciting environment.
Required skills:
* Bachelor degree in aircraft maintenance and/or degree as aircraft technician.
* You take great responsibility for your work.
* You take initiatives.
* You have a great sense of order and are highly focused on quality.
* You have experience of aircraft maintenance.
* Very good communication skills in English, verbal and written.
Desired skills:
* You have experience from production planning within a Part 145 organization.
* You have personal integrity and good business understanding.
* You have experience of the AMOS system.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Support Solutions is a section within the business unit Aviation Services. Our main business is to offer turnkey support for customers in the aircraft and helicopter market, both within Sweden and internationally.
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Your application may be in Swedish or English.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here.
Ola Asp, CAMO Manager
Email: ola.asp@saabgroup.com
