CAD engineer, Exterior Front&Side
2024-07-22
Passionate about exterior design and innovation? This is your chance to shine!
We are on the hunt for the next talents to join our Exterior Front and Side Team at Volvo GTT. This team is at the forefront of developing key components like the front lid, grille, wiper panels and more. You'll have a significant impact on the vehicle's overall performance, ensuring our customers receive a visually attractive product that excels in fuel efficiency.
About us
"Exterior front and side" is a vital part of the Volvo GTT CAB Exterior section. Based in Gothenburg, our team holds global responsibility for Volvo heavy duty trucks exterior (FH, FM and FMX). You will be part of a team encompassing a diverse range of backgrounds, from Associate engineers to Expert engineers. Additionally, our teams in Bangalore, India are deeply integrated with the Gothenburg team, forming a robust global network dedicated to the development of advanced automotive technology. Our primary focus lies in developing critical components such as the trucks' exterior parts such as the Front lid, grill, side fenders, identity panels, sun visors and much more. Our core competence is injection molded plastic parts.
We are ambitious and confident at what we do, which is why we prefer to do in-house development of our components.
Together, we have the responsibility and mission to ensure that the trucks exterior continues live up to our customer expectations. By doing our part with passion, we ensure that our products stay on top, focusing on our customers' profitability, sustainability, and creating higher value for our customers. With passion, attention to detail and putting our customers in focus we will do our outmost to continue delivering a premium transport solution to our customers.
What you will do
As a Senior CAD Engineer you will have the possibility to influence the future of the Exterior Front and side area. Together with your team mates you will be responsible to develop next generation truck.
You will work closely together with the lead engineers.
• Make detail design in Catia V5 based on advanced A-surfaces from product design.
• Set the right technical demands on the parts according to the company standard.
• Secure progress and deliveries in different design stages within projects together with the team, on- and off-site by managing part numbers, structure, and release administration in KOLA and PDM system
Who you are
We believe you have a strong engineering background. You have probably already worked in a wide range of different complex design areas where you have used a wide range of different materials and processes. When phasing a challenge, you stay calm and finding solutions. You are a communicative person who plans, aligns, and can focus on the highest priorities. You are service-minded and result oriented, you take ideas and implement them.
Knowing our products FH, FM and FMX is a merit.
Experience we seek:
• B.Sc. in Mechanical engineering or similar education or equivalent experience.
• Engineering experience of mechanical design from automotive industry, at least 5 years
• Experience from working in a global environment with global teams
• Experience from collaboration between engineering, geometrical architects, product design, production.
• Documented experience working with plastic and sheetmetal design.
• You are self-sufficient, takes lead on own tasks and are also able to work/plan independently
• Proficient in English language
• Very good knowledge in CATIA V5, Creo is a plus.
• Advanced structured part creation (Solid- and surface modeling).
• Modeling with respect to tooling (draft analysis, tool set up).
• Assembly analysis with respect to production assembly.
• Component optimization (weight-, strength-, process selection - and cost optimization).
• Fixation system part integration.
• Part- and complete system drawing creation
• Very good knowledge in KOLA, PDM link, Jira and Confluence
What we offer
You will have the opportunity to work alongside highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities for both professional and personal development. We trust the individual and act as a team.
Join us and be part of the development of the best trucks in the world!
Curious and want to know more? Please contact me!
Acting Group manager Edin Ljeskovica (edin.ljeskovica.2@consultant.volvo.com
)
Last application date 1st of september. Due to summer vacations, all questions regarding the process and applications will be reviewed from the 19th of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
