CAD engineer - Catator

Do you want to work close to technology and manufacturing in a role where material understanding, engineering competence and personal responsibility are central? Catator is now looking for a CAD Engineer who wants to contribute to the development of advanced catalyst solutions by taking technical concepts all the way from idea to final manufacturing documentation.
About the role
As a CAD Engineer at Catator, you will work in a high-tech environment where catalyst solutions and thermal processes are developed for the rapidly growing hydrogen industry. The role is technical and operationally close, with responsibility for transforming basic concepts from process engineers and researchers into designs that are manufacturable, cost-effective and robust.
You will work on both larger and smaller projects, often in parallel phases, with short development cycles - from concept to production within a few months. The work involves close dialogue with R&D, internal technical specialists and external manufacturing partners, where you play a central role in ensuring that the design works in practice.
The position offers a high degree of independence and the opportunity to influence technology, ways of working and the quality of the final products.
Your responsibilities
• Develop detailed designs and manufacturing drawings based on Catator's Basic Design models * Model both large assemblies and detailed components * Ensure correct tolerance settings and adaptation to relevant manufacturing techniques (sheet metal forming, CNC machining, rolling, etc.) * Develop material and design solutions that perform under high temperature, pressure and advanced process conditions * Participate in design reviews and contribute to technical improvements and risk reduction * Produce bill of materials (BOM) and complete drawing packages, especially for smaller and recurring projects * Collaborate with R&D on matters related to concepts, process design and functionality * Follow up and communicate with manufacturers to ensure manufacturability and quality * Manage several parallel development tracks with short lead times
Your background
• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering or equivalent technical education * At least three years of experience in CAD design * Experience from manufacturing environments and practical understanding of how metal components are produced * Good knowledge of metal fabrication: sheet metal bending, rolling, CNC machining and welded structures * Understanding of metal material properties and how materials are selected and dimensioned for different loads * Meritorious experience: high-temperature design, pressurised components or knowledge of heat exchangers * SolidWorks is an advantage, but experience with other CAD systems (e.g., Inventor) is equally relevant
Personal attributes
• Proactive and self-initiated * Independent and structured in your way of working * Cooperative and unpretentious * Practically oriented engineer with good understanding of manufacturing * Solution-oriented and quality-focused
Application
In this recruitment, Catator AB is collaborating with LH Affärsutveckling. If you have any questions about the role, you are welcome to contact:
Louise Harrysson, +46 72 311 98 39, louise.harrysson@lh-affarsutveckling.se
Anne-Lie Lind, +46 70 511 90 57, anne-lie.lind@lh-affarsutveckling.se
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
About Catator
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. The world is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. However, to store energy when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, large amounts of hydrogen are needed: according to the International Energy Agency about 650 megatons of hydrogen per year by 2050. That's a lot of hydrogen!
To accelerate this green transition, Catator offers its patented and world-leading catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. Catator's solutions are used by manufacturers of fuel cell systems and hydrogen producers. We work exclusively with OEM customers, several of which are leading multinational companies.
Catator was founded in 1990 by a group of researchers at Lund University. Over the years we have developed deep IP and know-how in catalysis and catalytic process design. Our headquarters are located in Lund. Our premises are well adapted to our business and include in-house production of catalysts and advanced research and test facilities. Så ansöker du
