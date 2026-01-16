C++ Software Developer Android Automotive
2026-01-16
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a C++ Software Developer to join a cross-functional team building next-generation in-car infotainment based on Android Automotive. You will be part of a quality-focused environment where continuous improvement, modern tooling, and close collaboration with other teams and partners are central. The focus area is Navigation and Positioning-features that directly impact the end-user driving experience.
Job DescriptionWork in a small cross-functional team with a strong focus on quality and continuous improvements.
Develop and enhance navigation functionality to deliver an excellent end-user experience.
Contribute in a full-stack development environment using C++ and the Android toolset.
Implement automated test cases and support testing in a CI environment.
Participate in testing and troubleshooting in real vehicles.
Collaborate with partners and other teams to deliver state-of-the-art software.
RequirementsB.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electronics, Software Engineering, or a similar field.
5 years of relevant software development experience using C++, Python, Java, or similar.
Experience in Android platform development.
Experience working with Continuous Integration (CI).
Familiarity with Agile methods.
Professional English skills, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience with Android Automotive platform development.
Experience in automotive infotainment.
Experience working with navigation or positioning.
Valid driver's license (B).
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
