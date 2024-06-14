C++ Senior Software Engineer
With current world events, it's never been more important to have visibility and stability in global supply chains. That's where WiseTech Global comes in, we are an engineer-founded, engineer-led organisation that places technology at the heart of our business and continually invests in R&D and innovation. We are evolving rapidly. Expanding into more products, deeper functionality, more geographies and adjacencies, driving our long-term growth and market position with each new innovation and acquisition.
We're looking to hire a Senior Software Engineer to join one of our teams in Stockholm, Xware, who are a leading messaging integration solutions provider. Xware's secure, interoperable messaging solution, xTrade, is designed to link organisations to their suppliers and partners, allowing them to safely share information. This software plays a key link in our world-leading solution - connecting the supply chain.
It's a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Software Engineer to be hands-on with taking ownership of building new applications for Xware's platform.
Requirements
Experience in C++ back-end programming for large systems
Experience in data communications, security protocols and distributed systems is a plus
Knowledge of SQL is a plus
Responsibilities
Design/development of new features
Fixes and changes for maintenance releases
Discussions with the team, helping support team members, and troubleshooting problems found in testing or reported by users.
Documentation work, both content for end users and internal documentation.
Benefits
Our people are the foundations of our business and we value the contribution and commitment they make. We have a range of benefits including generous leave, flexible working, development opportunities, employee assistance programs, and more. Offering a flexible hybrid work model, with our office in Stockholm.
About WiseTech Global
At WiseTech Global we build leading technology solutions that help the logistics industry move goods globally. Our customers include the world's largest logistics companies like FedEx and DHL.
Our innovations and global technology enable, improve and empower the world's supply chains. Having listed on the ASX in 2016, WiseTech Global is now an ASX 50, AU$15 billion+ company that is serious about expansion and technical innovation. Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that empower those who own, enable, and operate the supply chains of the world.
