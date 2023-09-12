Buyer
2023-09-12
Job Description
For our client we are looking for a Buyer to the Software and Electronics departement. In the role as a Buyer you will work in the area of electrical infrastructure. This is a developing and challenging area where you together with a team located globally, (Gothenburg, Charleston, Shanghai, and Prague), and other stakeholders such as R&D, Strategy & Business Owners, Manufacturing & Logistics, can shape the future and contribute to a more personal, sustainable and safe mobility.
At Procurement, you are a part of a global team with the mission to develop and maintain a world-class supplier base. Ensuring the supply of materials and services at the right cost, quality and technology is essential for the success of the company. Ultimately, it's all about cooperating with people inside and outside the company to create a superior experience for the people who buy and drive a product.
In this role, you will:
• Manage the global commodity of Electrical Infrastructure components in the development, industrialization, and running production phase, ensuring the supply of materials and services - at the right cost, quality, and technology.
• Work in a cross-functional team with other buyers, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and others in order to understand your product/service, its market, supply base, and innovation to find ways to increase value for our client - including cost, quality, and sustainability.
• Actively contribute to cost-saving activities and lead negotiations for a more competitive and sustainable value chain.
• Handling order management and capacity assurance.
Company Description
Our customer is a well-known brand in the automotive industry and has been around for almost 100 years. This is a brand for people who care about other people and the world we live in. Here, they work proactively for a sustainable workplace and environment. Culture and diversity are also words that the customer values. The headquarters is in Gothenburg.
Qualifications
• You have experience in procurement, preferably within the automotive industry.
• You are fluent in English, both written and oral.
• You have good experience in Excel.
• If you know Mandarin it would be a benefit.
Personal qualities
To succeed in this role our client is looking for a person who is a true collaborator, result-driven, and curious! You are a strong team player with high integrity and actively being curious. You are able to find your own paths and information as not every information is there. Being open to feedback and actively working on that and daring to challenge the status quo is important. You have great negotiation and communication skills and a strong business acumen. Further more you have the ability to handle parallel projects, you like challenges, and are focused on setting and reaching goals.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start 2023-10-02, and the assignment is expected to run til 2024-03-01 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Gothenburg.
