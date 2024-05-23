Buyer
Job DescriptionFor our client we are looking for a Category Buyer - Road Contact!
The team is now looking for a new Buyer. The team is a part of a bigger team with responsibility for all procurement related activities. In the role as a Buyer, you will lead and support cross-functional sourcing projects including preparation, implementation, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection, sustainability and contract management.
You will support, develop and implement supplier strategies, create and maintain commercial relationships with suppliers and stakeholders. You enjoy working proactively with key stakeholders to understand your product/function, to find ways to increase the value of our client, including cost, quality, and sustainability.
The role performs market analysis, prioritization, and identification of optimal negotiation tactics as well as handling business in current production.
Qualifications You have a University degree in the relevant area.
You have aminimum 8 years of relevant work experience from purchasing/procurement.
You are fluent in English (written and spoken) with great communication skills in general.
Personal Qualities
As a person, you need to dare to question the status quo or specific paths with stakeholders, suppliers, people; and work proactively to build a better understanding and work for common solutions.You possess negotiation skills and have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and also have the ability to handle many issues/projects in parallel
Company DescripitonOur client is a well-known brand in the automotive industry and has been around for almost 100 years. This is a brand for people who care about other people and the world we live in. Here, they work proactively for a sustainable workplace and environment. Culture and diversity are also words that the client values. The headquarters is in Gothenburg.
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
SalaryAs agreed.
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start 2024-06-10 and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-06-16 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
