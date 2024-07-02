Business Transformation Project Portfolio Expert
AB Tetra Pak / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Lund Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Lund
2024-07-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of people's lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We are looking for world-class engineering and scientific talent. People like you, who want to work with people like us.
Job summary
Business transformation is critical to meeting customer needs and remaining competitive in the marketplace. The Business Transformation Office is entrusted to coordinate large scale transformation initiatives as well as to maximize the benefits gained from such transformation initiatives. It does this through a focus on people, processes, systems, and data as well as close partnership with each of the Global Process Teams.
In the area of Business Transformation Portfolio Management, we are looking for a dynamic person to drive our Business Transformation Project Portfolio and maximise the value for the company and our customers.
What you will do
As a Project Portfolio Expert, you will manage the Business Transformation (BT) project portfolio, within a defined resource frame (budget). You will do this in close collaboration with the Strategy Deployment Programme and support the prioritisation process to maximise value. Your focus will be to bring transparency & visibility of the BT portfolio, highlight resource conflicts & interdependencies, drive quality control and adoption of standards and best practices. This role does not have direct reports.
You will focus on:
Lead the implementation of prioritisation criteria for the BT Portfolio
Reinforce project governance and support project management with benefit realisation
Coordinate prioritisation with Strategy Deployment and follow up of relevant projects
Prepare Tollgate Review Forum (TRF) meetings in close collaboration with project Steering Groups
Communicate and explain the BT Portfolio to relevant stakeholders (including GPD meetings and PPIF)
Support Process teams in maintaining Process Roadmaps ensuring quality and transparency
Maintain updated view on all current and expected BT projects (project pipeline); drive visibility of BT Portfolio
Identify resource conflicts (Global Process teams, IT resources, Cluster resources) and recommend resolutions
Leverage on Planview capabilities to deliver maximum scope in the fastest way with least disruptions
Identify and recommend best practices and changes to the BT Process
This position is based in Lund, Sweden. You will work in a global arena and you travel approximately 10% of your time.
Who you are
We are looking for a person with personal drive who likes taking responsibility. You are a strong collaborator and an ability to engage with others. Your communication skills are excellent. In addition, you have a strong business understanding and you have a profound understanding of the business transformation process and project portfolio management.
You hold a university degree within Economics or relevant area. You have minimum 5 years' experience of project or portfolio management. Your English skills are excellent, spoken as well as written.
We offer you
Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
Culture that pioneers spirit of innovation where our engineering genius drives visible result
Equal opportunity employment experience that values difference and diversity
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
This job posting expires on 2024-07-12.
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, please send your CV to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-12
E-post: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8781661