Business Development Coordinator
Frankrikes Ambassad i Sverige Business France / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2023-02-01
Business France's office in Stockholm (Export Department) is looking to hire a talented individual as Business Development Coordinator actively working in the Lifestyle & Life Sciences sectors for a period of 11 months, starting February 2023.
YOUR MISSIONS:
You will work under the responsibility of the Senior Business Development Manager in charge of the Lifestyle & life Sciences sectors in Sweden and will be responsible for the following missions:
• Individual export services: identification of key contacts on the Swedish market, market prospection, prospection missions, market studies, follow-ups of contacts, etc.;
• Organisation of export events to set French companies in contact with commercial partners in Sweden fostering the export growth of French businesses;
• Research, collection and analysis of information in the covered sectors (Non-food consumer goods: fashion, beauty, decoration, sport, leisure, tourism and Life Sciences: Medtech, Biotech, Healthtech);
• Writing of news briefs, articles and summary notes on the covered sectors;
• Contribution to the development of the V.I.E. Program (V.I.E. French international internship program) by informing French companies and subsidiaries of the program's advantages;
• Contribution to the internal and external communication of Business France in Sweden and the Nordic area (intranet, social networks, website).
OUR PROFILE:
• Master's degree (4-5 years post-secondary education) in Business or Marketing or equivalent experience;
• Fluent in French & English. Swedish is highly preferred;
• Required Experience: Sales prospecting and customer relationship management; organizing B2B events;
• Required Qualities: Excellent interpersonal, sales and business development skills, strong organizational and project management skills, solid writing, synthesis and analytical skills, ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment, versatility, initiative;
• Experience in the lifestyle and/or health sectors is an advantage;
• Experience in public relations and communication is an advantage.
HOW TO APPLY:
Please send your application (cover letter + resume) in English to :maria.mouradian@businessfrance.fr
Cc: melanie.gaudin@businessfrance.fr
; soline.remond@businessfrance.fr Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frankrikes Ambassad i Sverige Business France
