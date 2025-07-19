Business Controller in Helth-tech
People of Interim & Finance Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos People of Interim & Finance Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Join a Swedish health-tech pioneer company with global reach. Our client is a world-leading probiotic brand, combining cutting-edge research with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. With over 30 years of scientific heritage, their products are recommended by pediatricians in more than 100 countries. Now, as they accelerate their global expansion and product innovation, they're looking for sharp minds to help shape the next chapter of their journey.
The Role
As a Business Controller, you'll join the Group Business Control team, reporting to the Director of Business Control and collaborating closely with the CFO and senior leadership.
You will play a key role in supporting their ongoing international expansion, working closely with regional teams and providing high-quality financial insights. Your focus will be to analyze business performance, identify improvement opportunities, support decision-making, and drive financial processes. You'll also be involved in strategic projects, including market analysis and M&A-related initiatives.
Key Responsibilities
In the area of Financial Management & Reporting, you will coordinate budget and forecast processes across subsidiaries and business units. You will review monthly reports and support local teams in business reviews and month-end analysis. Additionally, you will assist with group reporting and support external reporting to investors and senior management.
When it comes to Strategic & Performance Analysis, you will develop business cases and conduct data-driven analyses to support strategic initiatives. You will translate financial data into actionable insights to help guide business decisions.
For Process Optimization, you will identify opportunities to streamline financial workflows, enhance reporting processes, and drive automation. You will collaborate with Accounting and Operations to improve end-to-end finance efficiency.
You will also support M&A activities by providing analytical support in connection with potential acquisitions or business partnerships.
In the area of Market Strategy & Research, you will contribute to market and competitor analysis, helping to inform product portfolio decisions. You will also conduct market research to support strategic business planning.
What We're Looking For
We are looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business or a related field. You should have at least four years of relevant experience in finance or business controlling, including a minimum of two years in a dedicated business controller role. To succeed in this position, you need strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret complex financial data, transforming it into clear and actionable insights. You should also be confident presenting to stakeholders and comfortable collaborating across departments. A proactive mindset is key, we're looking for someone who is self-driven, structured, and able to manage and prioritize tasks across multiple focus areas.
It is considered a plus if you have experience in FMCG, healthcare, or consumer goods. Familiarity with ERP systems such as Dynamics 365, business intelligence tools like Power BI, and budgeting platforms such as Planacy is also beneficial. Strong Excel skills and the ability to create and deliver impactful business presentations in PowerPoint are highly valued. Previous involvement in M&A projects, such as due diligence or integration support, would be an advantage.
Why our client?
You'll be part of a purpose-driven company that believes health starts from within. They offer the agility of a fast-growing organization combined with the stability of a listed company. Their culture is Innovation, Collaboration and Passion. Be part of a team that's making science accessible, and health more human.
Questions?
For questions regarding the position, please contact Andreas Alexander at andreas.alexander@peopleoffinance.se
or Marcus Ström at marcus.strom@peopleoffinance.se
.
We are interviewing candidates on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible, as the position may be filled before the application deadline. People of Finance & Interim is the recruitment and consultancy firm for the market's most sought-after professionals and companies. Applying through us offers the right candidate strong opportunities for exciting career development-both now and in the future. We are currently working on several interesting interim assignments and permanent recruitments. By applying through us, you may also be considered for additional opportunities beyond this specific role.
Don't forget to follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated on new assignments and career opportunities - click here to follow.
We look forward to receiving your application. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare People of Interim & Finance Sweden AB
(org.nr 559474-6249) Jobbnummer
9432386