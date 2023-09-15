Business Controller for a client in Gimo
Our client in Gimo is looking for a Business Controller.
As a Business Controller, your responsibilities will include preparing and analyzing financial data for monthly reporting and quarterly forecasts. You will work closely with the controlling team to ensure accurate and timely reporting. Additionally, you will provide financial support and guidance to businesses, collaborating with the team to drive success. You will also play a key role in development projects aimed at enhancing and streamlining reporting tools and processes.
Requirements:
• A degree in Finance/Business Administration
• Experience in business controlling, accounting, reporting/forecasting as a consultant
• Familiarity with production environments and global organizations
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office, specifically Excel and Microsoft Power BI
• Hands-on experience with financial systems like SAP, SAP Analytics Cloud, and OneStream
• Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
Personlity traits:
• Team player who is service-oriented and possesses a flexible and can-do attitude
• Organized, analytical, and thorough, which enables you to have a holistic perspective while also paying attention to the small details that can make a significant impact
• Good at managing stakeholders and presenting results in a coherent manner
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: As soon as possible
End of the assignment: 2024-02-28
Deadline: 2023-09-20
Location: Gimo, 50% hybrid work
Contact: +46795855599
