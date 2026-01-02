Business Controller
2026-01-02
Your role and responsibilities
In this role you will be working as Business Controller for the Ports and Service Business Lines within the Marine & Ports Division in Sweden. You will be acting as a business partner to the Local Business Line Managers optimizing the financial performance within the Business Lines, supporting effective business decisions by monitoring, analyzing and interpreting financial data, evaluating various business alternatives and recommending the most appropriate business solutions. You will be reporting to the Local Division Controller.
We offer a challenging and developing position in an international and dynamic working environment with interesting duties that cover multiple dimensions of financial management in a customer-oriented business.
Your responsibilities
* Responsible to support the local business line managers with follow up of cost center performance and optimizing of resources
* Financial reporting including monthly closing, forecasting and planning.
* Support in ensuring that the company governance model and internal controls are in place and implemented in the unit.
* Monitoring business performance, assessing business risk exposure and providing insights and analysis for supporting operational decision-making.
* Driving appropriate cost structure, cash flow, productivity optimization and capital efficiency.
* Effectively communicating and interacting within own network and interest groups proactively, whenever possible and needed.
* Initiate and sustain collaboration regarding finance and tax topics for international worksites, both by interaction within the Group and with external counterparts.
* Ensuring all execution activities strictly adhere to HSE and business compliance standards, requirements and regulations for ensuring a safe and informed community.
Qualifications for the role
* Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
* Experience of Business Controlling roles, preferably in a global setting
* Project controlling experience and SAP experience is a plus
* Good collaboration and communications skills. Fluent in English, any other language is an asset
* Recognized as great team player and appreciated for collaboration and business partnering skills
More about us (Mandatory)
You will be part of the Ports business line within the Marine and Ports division that is specialized in advanced automation and information systems for all types of container and bulk cargo handling cranes, as well as OCR and electrical systems for container terminals. We offer an international and dynamic working environment where our business delivers advanced technology on large projects across the world in a customer oriented and highly globalized industry.
Recruiting Manager: Patric Fridlund, +4672-576 5080 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomkvist, +46 768 06 00 11, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16.
Last day to apply is November 21.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #RunsWhatRunstheWorld Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09
