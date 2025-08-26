Business Controller
2025-08-26
We are looking for a Business Controller for a company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with.
As a Business Controller, you will serve as a strategic partner and coach to business teams, helping to drive financial performance, manage risk, and support long-term value creation. This role combines financial expertise with a strong business mindset, ensuring that financial insights translate into actionable strategies.
You will play a key role in supporting the organization's decision-making processes by providing clear, data-driven analysis, defining financial steering principles, and ensuring sound financial governance across multiple functions or regions.
Key Responsibilities
Partner with and coach business teams to support superior financial performance.
Drive and support financial performance management, value creation, and risk mitigation.
Define and implement financial steering principles aligned with company's business models.
Develop and manage policies and guidelines related to:
• Forecasting and budgeting
• Financial ratios and performance indicators
• Cost calculations and investments
• Working capital management
Analyze and follow up on financial and operational performance; identify deviations and drive corrective actions.
Provide management and the board with financial reports, performance reviews, early warnings, and recommendations.
Deliver ad-hoc financial and operational analyses to support strategic and tactical decisions.
Participate in financial review meetings with relevant stakeholders.
Manage end-to-end processes or large-scale projects with limited oversight.
Coach, review, and delegate work to junior professionals.
Address and solve complex and challenging business and financial problems.
Requirements:
At least 8 years of relevant experience in business controlling, financial planning & analysis, or related fields.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Solid understanding of business models, performance metrics, and financial steering.
Proven ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and influence decision-making.
Experience managing processes or projects across departments or regions.
Effective communication skills, with the ability to present insights to senior stakeholders.
A team player with leadership capabilities and a coaching mindset.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Emma Hörnsten emma@incluso.se +46 72 453 55 14
9477251