Business Controller
2025-12-15
We are looking for a Senior Business Controller. Start is in January, 4 months limited contract to begin with.
The Business Controller acts as a true business partner to management across all parts of the organization. Their role includes:
Partnering and Coaching
Support and coach business teams to deliver superior financial performance.
Influence and guide leadership decisions on matters of strategic importance.
Financial Performance & Risk Management
Drive and support financial business performance, risk management, and value creation.
Policy & Guideline Development
Develop, implement, and manage policies and guidelines related to:
• Forecasting
• Financial ratios and performance indicators
• Cost calculations
• Working capital management
• Investments
Analysis & Corrective Actions
Analyze and follow up on financial and operational performance.
Propose and drive corrective actions to support management teams.
Provide ad-hoc financial and operational analyses to support strategic and tactical decision-making.
Reporting & Reviews
Participate in financial review meetings with stakeholders.
Deliver financial performance reports and analyses to management and the board, including recommendations and early warnings.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position, you are positive, flexible, driven and you have a solution-oriented mindset. It is important that you are structured and well-organized and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. You have a genuine interest in functional leadership and accounting, combined with analytical skills and are looking to develop processes and digital ways of working.
Qualifications
University degree in Business Administration or similar education and minimum of five years of advanced experience in the field of accounting, IFRS and local GAAP
Advanced experience from statutory and compliance reporting
Lead the financial reporting activities and deliver financial analysis of closing outcome
Interest and ability in developing accounting/financial processes with new technology
Enjoy functional leadership, working in teams and contributing to a positive atmosphere
Advanced skills in SAP S/4 Hana, and experience from Microsoft 365 and Power BI
Excellent ability to communicate, engage and drive toward a target vision
Proactive, service minded with high integrity
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in January, 4 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
