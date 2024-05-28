Business controller
2024-05-28
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
As a controller within Business unit Airborne Early Warning you will be given the opportunity to play an important role in the development of the organization. You will be a proactive "right-hand" to one or more managers in a range of financial matters. The finance department today consists of six controllers and you will report to the responsible Business unit controller
As a Business Controller within Business unit AEW your main tasks are:
* To monitor and control financial aspects such as follow-up and analyze, prepare budgets, forecasts.
* Analyze actuals and forecast and initiate actions to improve financial performance to close gaps and reach targets
* Key player in project execution.
* Risk and opportunity management.
* Financial system integration.
* To interact with and act as a business partner with high integrity across the whole organization
* Work in close corporation with other controllers in the Finance function and actively participate and contribute to improvements and progress in processes, systems and control within the finance area.
You will be placed in Linköping.
Your profile
We are looking for a person who has a solid financial background and ability to work efficiently. Our projects are of high complexity and executed at a very high pace. Therefore, an understanding for project structure and an interest in technology is advantageous. To thrive in this position, we believe you are highly flexible, possess great communicative skills and are able to prioritize during periods with heavy workload. The team operates in an open environment based on trust, commitment and selflessness. It is therefore essential that you are confident in yourself and act with clear ethical values.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
Saab AB
