Business Analyst to Scania I-Talent Program 2024!
2024-03-20
For the eighth time, Scania is launching their popular I-Talent Program! This program is designed for you with a strong passion for IT, who is happy to contribute with new fresh ideas and wants to be part of the work of driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry! If you will graduate the spring of 2024 or have maximum of a couple of years of work experience in your career, this program is for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Scania is one of Sweden's largest companies and offers trucks and buses for heavy transport in combination with a wide range of product-related services. Their mission is to drive the transition to a sustainable transport system by developing a safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for both people and our planet. Today, Scania have around 50,000 employees in around 100 countries and together with partners and customers they are driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry and are both trend setters and pioneers in electrification and sustainable transport systems.
Together with several other I-talents, you will be offered a unique chance to participate in a program that will kick-start your journey at Scania. You are employed in a specific role and belong to a team but alternate the work in your role with meetings together with the other I-talents. The program starts every fall and is designed for you who are new in your career and aim to give you the best possible conditions to grow into your role. I-talent Program consists, in addition to daily work in your team, mainly of three parts - "Learning your professional role", "Go-and-see" and "Training". This provides very good opportunities to build a good network within Scania and in addition to your I-talents colleagues and your closest manager, you will be assigned a buddy who will be there for you the first time. At Scania, you are offered a multicultural work environment with ambitious colleagues and a company that invests in leadership. There is room for everyone to grow here, regardless of whether you want to be a generalist, specialist, or a leader. If you have the right attitude and are motivated to take responsibility, you will have all chances to develop!
Inhouse Logistics IT
The Inhouse Logistics IT team is responsible for ensuring a future-proof IT landscape for the Supply Chain Operations within Scania and to some extent also the IT solutions for the production. The goal is to deliver sustainable IT solutions through a close collaboration with other functions within Scania and the better the IT solutions, the better for the production. As a Business Analyst, you belong to a team of 7 team members, both other BAs, solution architects, requirement analysts and integration coordinators with a good mix of juniors and seniors and employees from different cultures. In addition to your immediate team, you also collaborate with several other functions within the company. Your role will include collecting needs and requirements from customers (internal stakeholders) and passing this on to those who develop the product on a more technical level. The role suits you who have an interest in how IT best support production and who wants to work in a role with a lot of different contact points.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and your interest in both the position and Scania as a company. We are looking for committed and talented problem solvers who are happy to come up with new ideas about how things can be improved. You also have great cooperation skills and take responsibility for your own learning. If you do, there are endless opportunities to develop. For example, former I-talents now have both leadership and specialist roles!
ATTENTION!
Be clear in your cover letter why you are interested in this specific position and Scania as a company.
• A post-secondary education in IT, production, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering or similar
• Graduate in spring 2024 or has up to 2 years of work experience
• Very good knowledge in English as it 's the primary language you will use in your daily work
The recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Tests (problem solving + personality)
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interview with Scania (for some positions, you will also complete a programming test)
• References + decision
• Interviews with Scania will take place in Q1.
Other information
• Start: September 2024
• Extent: Full-time, fixed-term employment for 6 months with a good chance of continue your career at Scania after the program
• Location: Södertälje and with the possibility of remote work a few days a week
• The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and all questions regarding the process are handled by Academic Work.
• Contact details: Responsible recruitment consultants Johanna Sörell johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
, Emelie Säfbom, emelie.safbom@academicwork.se
and Milly Ellqvist Weidstam, milly.weidstam@academicwork.se
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
