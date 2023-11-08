Business Analyst(736356)
2023-11-08
What you will do
Play a critical and high-profile role in delivering outstanding employee experience to our sales community.
Work on leading projects by supporting the team to improve existing processes and build new solutions that simplify our ways of working.
Play an integral role in understanding end-user pain points and find innovative opportunities for improvements.
Contribute to defining strategies, roadmap and execution plans to deliver business value that improves our sales process.
Work with a successful team. Within your team you will work with colleagues to support them in adopting, embedding and mastering agile ways of working.
Connect with business stakeholders including supporting the product owner and development team to translate business needs to technical requirements.
Interact and collaborate with change to define impact of business initiatives by supporting the team and facilitating workshops.
Manage adoption of digital tools. As a result, you will not only get to craft but also implement solutions that will contribute toward positive organisational change.
You will bring
A great teammate, always putting the needs of the team first and willing to develop others.
The ability to take initiatives and charge of actions and projects even with limited knowledge or experience in the subject.
Minimum B.Sc, but more advanced degrees (M.Sc. or MBA) are an advantage.
Several years of experience of working as a management consultant, business developer or business analyst. Experience in operational excellence projects, agile ways of working and from working in the technology industry is advantageous.
Certification in Scrum, SAFe or similar is seen as a merit.
Experience from sales processes such as CRM or/and CPQ is an advantage.
About the team and benefits
We are a diverse and inclusive group of individuals, from business analysts to change managers and SMEs, who all share a passion for innovation, change, agility and continuous improvement within Ericsson!
You will also join our community of Business Analysts to connect with colleagues of different seniority levels across functions working in similar transformation programs as yourself. The Business Analyst community offers multiple learning- and knowledge-sharing opportunities, mentoring programs, and training to support your growth and development ambitions!
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and interview process are ongoing. Therefore, send in your application in English as soon as possible.
If you have any further questions, please contact us:
