Business Analyst - CAD systems
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-12-07
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you see patterns where others see problems? Do you understand people's needs better than they do themselves? Would you enjoy being in a team that delivers a user-friendly system to the vehicle designers at Scania? Is co-operation making you happy? Have you heard that you are good in communication and in describing things? Would you like to be a colleague to Charles, Rebecca, Sunil, Peter, and many others? Then you might be our new colleague!
About us
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The trucks, buses, and power solutions in these transport solutions are developed in our CAD platform by the designers at our R&D departments. Our aim is to create the best possible experience for our users. We put the user in the centre when we develop our methods, processes, and the CAD platform. Our organization CAD/vPDM, is responsible for strategy, methods, and tools for the virtual description of Scania's products. We work together with business and IT in a Value Creation Team (VCT), where we also have members from other brands in our Traton family.
For us it is important with a sustainable mindset, our company culture with our core values are close to our hearts and support our customers, people, and our planet.
About the assignments
We are looking for a Business IT Analysts to the team Digital Engineering.
The main area of Digital Engineering is within mechanical design and CAD quality.
The teams responsibilities are maintenance of the current CAD platform, Catia V5, as well as conceptualization and implementation of the new CAD/vPDM platform 3DEXPERIENCE.
The assignments include understanding the users and their demands, describing the needs to the rest of the team, and together finding suitable solutions, testing the developed solution, and preparing educational material and user instructions. The Business IT Analyst will gain knowledge of our systems and the product development process.
You will be a part of a cross-functional team with other Business IT Analysts, Developers, Product owners, Scrum masters and System architects etc. You will work closely with the people in business, system suppliers and your own team and other value creation teams. We are working in an agile way and plan our work together in ten weeks periods.
Your profile
You are curious to understand the users behind the outspoken need. You have good communication skills, in both Swedish and English. You need to have the ability to explain the user demands to the developers and create working methods, training material as well as user guides. It is valuable to have a helpful and proactive mindset, an ability to see the big picture, and also to understand the different mechanisms that create the full solution for the users. You have an analytic way of thinking, to find solutions that are best for the users as well as the maintainability of the system. We want you to drive things forward in a smooth way and enjoy cooperating with others.
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Preferably with 3-5 years' experience as CAD engineer or CAD designer at SCANIA. It is a merit if you have experience or knowledge of CAD drawings, 3DEXPERIENCE, Catia V5, and Enovia. It is great if you have experience in the Business Analyst role and agile way of working.
Additional information
As an employee at Scania, in addition to career development, we also provide wellness allowance, company car, insurance, job express to Södertälje headquarters around 30 minutes from Stockholm Central or Liljeholmen exclusively for Scania employees, and subsidized lunch.
We are sitting in a nice newly renovated activity-based office. We have the possibility to work from home some days a week if the work allows. We offer an inclusive workplace with people with different skills and backgrounds and with possibilities for personal development. The work/life balance is important for us.
For further information or if you have questions, please contact Mats Heldt (Head of CAD/vPDM, EYMDF) +46 (0)736 55 34 38.
Application
Please send in your CV, letter, and grade copies latest 2024-01-07. We are interviewing continuously so if this sounds interesting don't hesitate to apply. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8313052