Business Analyst - CAD systems
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2024-04-18
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you see patterns where others see problems? Do you understand people's needs better than they do themselves? Would you enjoy being in a team that delivers a user-friendly system to the vehicle designers at Scania? Is co-operation making you happy? Have you heard that you are good in communication and in describing things? Would you like to be a colleague to Charles, Rebecca, Sunil, Peter, and many others? Then you might be our new colleague!
About Us
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The trucks, buses, and power solutions in these transport solutions are developed in our CAD platform by the designers at our R&D departments. Our aim is to create the best possible experience for our users. We put the user in the centre when we develop our methods, processes, and the CAD platform. Our organization CAD/vPDM, is responsible for strategy, methods, tools and education for the virtual description of Scania's products. We work together with business and IT in a Value Creation Team (VCT), where we also have members from other brands in our Traton family.
For us it is important with a sustainable mindset, our company culture with our core values are close to our hearts and support our customers, people, and our planet.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Business IT Analysts to the Business Change Management team (BCM).
The focus for the team is Education and Change Management
The responsibility of the team is divided into two areas.
Education
• CAD and OAS training for our internal customers including producing all the training material both e-learning and classroom material
• Coordinate education with other Traton brands
To our help, we have a team of teachers that you together with your BCM colleagues have a joint team lead responsibility for.
Change Management
When we release changes in our systems, methods and/or processes this needs to be communicated with the users. This means establish forums, improvement groups, secure that change information is created and communicated according to user expectations.
Your Profile
To make the above happen we need to extend our BCM team with one person. As a Business IT analyst, you will work together with two colleagues with joint responsibility for the BCM activities, and where you support each other even if you might have different focus areas. To complement the current team setup we are looking for someone who is:
• Communicative, have a customer focus, and like to take initiative to interact with different stakeholders
• Organized, structured, and like to do admin when needed
• Driven and engaged, take own initiatives and facilitate meetings and bigger forums
• Experience in digital media
• Team player, cooperate is a part of your personality
You have a bachelor's or master's degree. It is a merit if you have experience or knowledge of CAD drawings, 3DEXPERIENCE, Catia V5, and Enovia. It is great if you have experience in the Business Analyst role and agile way of working.
Additional Information
As an employee at Scania, in addition to career development, we also provide wellness allowance, company car, insurance, job express to Södertälje headquarters around 30 minutes from Stockholm Central or Liljeholmen exclusively for Scania employees, and subsidized lunch.
We are sitting in a nice newly renovated activity-based office. We have the possibility to work from home some days a week if the work allows. We offer an inclusive workplace with people with different skills and backgrounds and with possibilities for personal development. The work/life balance is important for us.
Further Information
If you have questions, please contact Mats Heldt (Head of CAD/vPDM, EYMDF) at +46 (0)736 55 34 38.
Application
Please send in your CV, letter, and grade copies latest 2024-05-02. We are interviewing continuously so if this sounds interesting don't hesitate to apply. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8620658