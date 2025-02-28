Backend TypeScript Developer
Would you like to play a vital part in Toca Boca's growth journey?
You'll join Central Tech, which is responsible for building a platform to support the live operations needs of our game teams, evolving our backend tech stack, setting best practices, and improving efficiency across teams. As part of this team, you'll collaborate with senior developers and other stakeholders to help shape our systems and ensure our platform supports the needs of live service games.
To help achieve this, we're looking for a backend developer with experience in TypeScript, Node.js, and NestJS. In this role, you'll contribute to building and maintaining well-structured backend systems, implementing best practices, and ensuring our services are performant and maintainable.
What you'll be doing
As a Backend TypeScript Developer at Central Tech, you'll together with your team develop and improve our backend stack as a platform, enabling game teams to focus on building the best possible games.
You'll contribute to the development and improvement of core live service platform features, such as account systems, content delivery, and other backend services on a large scale. You'll work on optimizing these systems to ensure they are reliable, performant, and easy for game teams to integrate with.
You'll help build processes, tools, and best practices for ensuring the quality, security, and maintainability of our backend services. This includes contributing to how we verify service quality, assess third-party packages, and improve security.
Additionally, you'll help support the adoption of TypeScript across backend services, working with other developers to ensure consistency and maintainability. You'll also contribute to modernizing existing shared services and, when needed, assist in migrating legacy systems to TypeScript/NestJS to align with our platform vision.
Is this you?
You have experience building and running NodeJS apps at scale, preferably for non-web consumers (apps, other services, apis etc).
You have knowledge of TypeScript as a programming language, and preferably professional experience of NestJS.
You enjoy collaborating with others through techniques like pair programming, code reviews and discussions, and are comfortable working with non-technical requirements that help shape technical solutions.
This is us!
Play is in our DNA. At Toca Boca, we make playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Over 60 million kids from all over the world play our games every month. Toca Boca World is our biggest game yet, with multiplayer game Toca Boca Days launching in select markets. Are you in? Let's play.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
