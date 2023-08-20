Backend Java Developer
We are currently looking for java developers to work as consultants on the client site.
Work Description and Responsibilities:
Backend Java Developer that has experience of the latest cloud technologies
We believe that you have strong communication and analytical skills. You are a person with a proactive approach, a problem solver and a flexible team player. You are structured, enthusiastic, self-driven and have a high ability to work in teams as well as individually. For this role it's important that you are fluent in Java programming, preferably have experience working with AWS and Azure and used to putting quality in focus. You are comfortable with tools such as Git and Jira.
Experience Required:
University degree within Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or similar relevant experience.
Technical Skills Required:
Java 8 or higher, AWS (or similar functionality from other cloud providers), Azure, React, GIT, Continuous Integration, OpenAPI/Swagger, NoSQL, Docker, Maven, Agile methodologies, nix, Docker, Kafka and Cassandra, JMS/MQ, REST, AMQP, MQTT Spring Boot and Microservices Web development JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, Angular Experience in Python programming
Personal Skills Required: Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Flexible and can easily adapt. A real team player.
