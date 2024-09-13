Backend Engineer
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
Our cloud-based, API-driven platform is the backbone for all our Software products which we deploy on worldwide markets. This is where we store data from appliances and users and build both generic and product-specific functionality. We develop our own user experiences as well as together with third-party developers. In this position, we are looking for a Backend Developer who understands how to create a great modular, scalable, and extendable architecture that serves both generic and application-specific needs. We operate DevOps-style on both Microsoft Azure and AWS (Amazon Web Services), and we combine PaaS (Product as a Service) services, open-source components and build our own modules depending on what solves the problem with the least complexity at the time.
You will be part of a cross-functional product team based in Stockholm, working with Engineering, Design, and Product management to drive the digital design in the Consumer Experience organization. We work with our data-driven IoT-products and connected appliances in all categories and Business Areas.
What you'll do:
• Analyzing needs together with product managers, UX and other developers
• Participating in product design sessions with specific input on technical feasibility, scalability, extensibility, performance, and maintainability
• Designing and operating solutions using a suitable combination of Cloud-native PaaS services, open-source components, and implementation in mostly Java (Spring)
• Managing global-based services, considering localization and regional preferences
• Participating in team activities including OKR's, sprint planning, scrum stand-ups, demos and retros
• Taking active part in team improvements in process, tools, technology and communication
• Contributing to product delivery through writing the clean code according to the set code style
• Designing and developing functional, unit, SIT (System Integration Testing) tests
• Taking part in PR review sessions
Who you are:
• You are a Quick learner and energetic problem solver, enthusiastic about creating and improving ways of working
• You are confident but without personal prestige as you thrive on cooperation, getting things done.
Qualifications:
• 3+ years of experience in developing systems, Java or Kotlin based (Spring) services
• Strong experience in RESTful-services
• Experiences with a following SQL/NoSQL, MongoDB, Redis, Kafka)
• Ability to write clean, well-documented, and maintainable code
• Familiarity with authentication and authorization mechanisms (e.g., OAuth2, JWT)
• Experience with DevOps tasks like setting up Databases, Redis and Kafka instances through Terraform, CLI or AWS console
• Ability to contribute with complexity, risk, and effort analysis in backlog creation and management
• Ideally you come with previous experience in on-line business, IoT products, API services, DevOps, and/or Consumer products
Nice to have:
• Experience working with Vanilla JavaScript or JavaScript frameworks or libraries such as React, Angular, Vue.js or Next.js
• Familiarity with containerization (Docker) and orchestration (Kubernetes)
• Proficiency in version control systems, preferably Git
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarter in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefit highlights include:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
We look forward to receiving you application!
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more:
Electrolux Group Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
8899762