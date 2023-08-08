Backend Developer
Oneflow AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oneflow AB i Stockholm
Oneflow is a rapidly growing tech scale-up located in the heart of Stockholm. We have created a platform that automates the entire contract process from start to finish, all in one place. Turning clunky, static contracts into customer-oriented, digital contracts that feel like magic.
The team
You will be working with the Oneflow product, mostly written in Python and React, where we make several deployments each day and continuously improve our product. We are self-organizing teams that like to discuss how to approach and break down problems together and value data-driven decisions. We want our developers to feel a strong sense of ownership and that their work really matters. We also want them to be involved in all steps of product development, from feature planning to release.
Who you are
As a Backend Developer at Oneflow, you have an interest in distributed systems and their scalability. You will mainly work with Python development and will both improve existing flows and create new ones as our product evolves, to meet customer needs while staying performant and reliable. We see that you have at least a few years of experience working with backends for web applications written in Python. If you are good at SQL queries and know some things about deployment pipelines that would definitely be an advantage.
Your background
Having worked at least a few years as a backend developer
Experience of working with Python
A good understanding of SQL databases
An interest in REST API design
Knowledge of some cloud APIs (AWS, Azure etc.)
Technologies to work with
Python
Flask
Celery
MySQL
Elasticsearch
Docker
We also value if you have an interest in either of these areas:
Security
Infrastructure
Data science (statistics, machine learning, etc)
Distributed logging
How we work
We want our employees to feel a strong sense of ownership, to feel like what they do really matters, and to be involved in all steps of product development, from feature planning to release. Our team and culture are built on this principle of inclusion and responsibility, which we see as crucial in building a great product.
We strive for a truly agile development environment that promotes getting things done, rather than focusing too much on processes and enterprise tools. This means we typically work in short iterations, regularly going from conceptual discussions to shipped product features in a few weeks. We believe early and honest feedback is the best feedback, both internally and from our customers.
We value gender equality and diversity in our organization and therefore, we strive for a team that reflects the diversity in today's society.
Come work with us
At Oneflow we welcome everyone and we do our recruitment based on competencies. If you feel the above description seems like a good fit for you - we would love to hear from you! Get in touch to start a journey you won't forget!
Our recruitment process starts with Emese from the People & Culture team. After her interview, you will complete a personality and logic test set by our partner Alva Labs, and then complete an assignment which will showcase a sample of your work before the technical interview.
Apply by submitting your resume and personal letter telling us more about why the role is interesting and why you would be a good fit. We will get back to you as soon as possible!
Visit our website for more information about our product and Oneflow. Visit our blog for more information about our culture and future colleagues Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oneflow AB
(org.nr 556903-2989)
Gävlegatan 12 A (visa karta
)
113 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8012711