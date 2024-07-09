Automotive Model-Based Software Engineer
2024-07-09
We are excited to expand our team with talented and passionate engineers who specialize in model-based development. As we continue to drive innovation in electrification, we invite engineers eager to shape the future of electric vehicles to join us.
Your responsibilities:
Develop model-based software for automotive systems and components.
Defining test requirements and participating in test activities.
Possible focus areas include electromobility, vehicle dynamics, powertrain, and AD/ADAS.
In your role, you will be a part of our customers' missions to drive the technology shift within the field of electrification. As a consultant for several of our major international clients in the Gothenburg region, the work can be done both on-site or in our in-house projects.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
To excel in this role, we're looking for candidates who possess:
Experience in model-based SW development in MATLAB/Simulink.
A minimum of 5 years of experience in the automotive electronics field.
Professional experience with OEMs or Tier 1 suppliers.
A BSc. and/or a MSc. in engineering.
Meritorious experience:
Stateflow.
Programming in Python.
CANalyzer (or similar tool).
Automotive functional safety standard ISO 26262.
Communication protocols (CAN, LIN, Ethernet, UDS, FlexRay).
If you're ready to take on an exciting challenge and contribute to the advancement of electromobility, apply now! Your expertise and passion are essential as we drive innovation forward together!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to summer vacations, the selection process won't begin until 08/08/2024. Happy holidays! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
8793970