Automotive Industrial Designer
Avaron AB / Grafiska jobb / Södertälje Visa alla grafiska jobb i Södertälje
2026-04-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a design studio in the automotive industry that is redefining how vehicle experiences support the shift toward sustainable transport systems. In this assignment, you will strengthen an internal team working across both exterior and interior vehicle projects, with a focus on creating sustainable, premium product experiences that align with and evolve the industrial design strategy.
You will work in a creative and hands-on environment where fast ideation, concept definition, and real-world feasibility all matter. The assignment spans updates to current truck platform applications as well as related products and future transportation scenarios. It is an exciting opportunity to influence products from early concept through realization in a highly collaborative design setting.
Job DescriptionYou will contribute to a range of design projects across exterior and interior vehicle development.
You will drive quick creative ideation processes and define concepts for vehicle sub-systems.
You will translate concepts into solutions that support realization and industrialization feasibility.
You will create strong visual material, including advanced sketch work and simple 3D models.
You will guide 3D surface designers and help shape the design direction through clear visual communication.
You will collaborate closely with CMF, visual graphics, interaction design, vehicle ergonomics, studio engineering, and cross-functional engineering teams.
You will help turn design into a strategic tool that supports brand development and broader business direction.
RequirementsMaster's degree in Industrial Design, Automotive Design, or equivalent.
Experience from automotive design work.
Solid professional work experience from multiple high-level projects.
Exceptional visual communication skills, including advanced 2D sketching.
Ability to create simple 3D models and work closely with 3D surface designers.
Deep understanding of design as a tool for building and transforming brands and supporting business strategies.
Fluent English, spoken and written.
Nice to haveExperience from truck design projects.
Experience from the client's design studio.
3D concept modeling experience.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7563987-1945190". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9853251